Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical, LLC Announces John E. Hart as President and Chief Executive Officer

Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical LLC, an ISO 13485:2016 certified manufacturer of the ThermaCor 1200 Rapid Infuser technology for use in a broad spectrum of medical procedures, today announced that John E Hart has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer to lead the company.

Hart has more than 35 years of executive leadership experience in the medical device, life science and biologics fields serving in general management, marketing, sales, business development and operational management roles. Most recently, Hart served as a member of the turnaround team at Conmed Corporation, where he led the Cardiology and Critical Care Division to double digit revenue and profit growth. He also led the Healthcare Solutions team which was responsible for corporate, national and government accounts. Prior to that he served as Chief Operating Office for ISTO Technologies, Inc. for 3 years and President and CEO of Vidar Systems Corporation for 5 years. Both companies achieved successful exits.

“John is the right leader for Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical,” said Hugh F. Smisson, III M.D., SCB’s Chairman of the Board. “John’s extensive background in management, sales, marketing and business development should help strengthen our partnerships, develop strategic alliances, expand our sales presence and grow our profitability in the trauma, transplant and critical care markets."

“I am very excited to be joining the Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical team,” said John Hart. “I believe that SCB’s critical product line and talented team will be key factors in leading the company’s next chapter for success and growth with the ThermaCor 1200 which is an innovative product to help save patient lives.”

John has also held senior executive positions in Fortune 500 companies, including Stryker Orthopaedics (Stryker Corporation) and U.S. Surgical (Covidien – now Medtronic).

John holds a BS degree from The College of New Jersey and an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University. He is a member of the Board of Directors for Virginia Bio.

About Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical, LLC

SCB is an innovative medical device company focused on delivering clinically superior and economically beneficial therapeutic solutions for the treatment of thermal infusion care. The ThermaCor 1200 Rapid Infusion Pump provides temperature-controlled fluid therapies. SCB has developed and patented a highly efficient heat transfer process that can heat or cool fluids at a wide range of flow rates through a portable pump and single-use disposable cassettes. SCB has also developed and patented a compact in-line air trap / purging system.

