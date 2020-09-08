Smith & Associates Welcomes Powerhouse Real Estate Duo

Tampa, FL, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith & Associates Real Estate welcomes Pete & Kim Mustafaraj to their team of associates. The husband and wife real estate duo brings over 20 years of experience in Real Estate services with a deep understanding of the complex and increasingly globalized marketplace for buying and selling homes and properties.





Smith & Associates Real Estate VP of Real Estate, Nikki Phillips, expressed confidence in working with the new hires. “We are highly selective of who we bring into the Smith family, recruiting only the top real estate professionals. Pete & Kim have been on our radar for several years and we are thrilled to have them join us," says Phillips.





The Mustafarajs handle high-end luxury estates, along with single-family homes, condominiums, and income properties. Their devotion and unparalleled customer service have resulted in a continuously expanding network of loyal clients and referrals.





Smith's global support network paired with their international backgrounds and marketing savvy make this the perfect fit. "With our international background and the local brand power of Smith and Associates, it was a perfect fit,” said Pete and Kim Mustafaraj.





The company is the market leader for Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties combined in sales over $1M+, with 19% of the market share, as well as dominating the over $3M+ and $5M market, where the company has represented over 24% of all luxury sales in each of those segments.

About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally-owned real estate brokerage, with a commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of six strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, 300 associates, an annual sales volume of $1.52 billion, and over 2,600 transactions a year. Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one luxury brokerage firm of $1M + residences with 17.4% of the market share and an average price of $1.67M* (*average of luxury transactions as of December 31, 2019). The company completes a transaction every other day and is a nationally recognized leader in the Real Estate industry. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.com.





