Smith, The Performance Commerce Agency, Announces Its Expansion into Chile, Supporting Digital Commerce on a Global Scale

Smith, a Canadian and U.S.-based performance commerce agency, today announced the opening of its first office in Santiago, Chile. The new office is an extension of Smith’s North and South American operations and capabilities, allowing clients to realize their commerce potential on a global scale.

Smith selected Santiago, Chile for its expansion because of the region’s emergence as a growing tech powerhouse in South America. Located in the Millennium Building overlooking Santiago Metropolitan Park, the office will serve as a hub of connectivity and collaboration, allowing easy access for cross-border associates, and enhancing Smith’s ability to help global clients extend and enhance their digital commerce capabilities.

“The Chilean government is continuing to invest in quality technical higher education centers to cultivate a diverse and inclusive workforce that is fueling Chile as one of the fastest growing economies in all of Latin America,” said Mark Cavanaugh, Director of Resource & Capacity Management at Smith. “Santiago accounts for 92% of the country’s digital development sector and Smith is primed to be a foundational player in developing commerce talent in the region.”

Chile’s close alignment of time zones with Smith’s North American teams will also allow for real-time collaboration and drive significant efficiencies for clients. According to Andrés Rodríguez, Managing Director of InvestChile, the world's leading tech companies continue to choose Chile as an investment destination.

“We are excited about Smith's landing in Chile and look forward to their growth and success,” said Rodríguez.

With Smith’s South American expansion also comes the appointment of Ricardo Poblete as Practice Director for the Chilean office. Poblete brings more than 15 years of experience in Information Technology (IT) — including software development, product design, operations, and the management of technical teams — as well as a passion for team building. Prior to joining Smith, Poblete worked for global mobile companies where he directed the development of multi-platform native mobile applications for clients across LATAM, Australia, Spain, and Portugal. Poblete holds a master’s degree in Information Technology and a Diploma in Artificial Intelligence.

“Ricardo is a truly dynamic leader who understands all facets of technology and eCommerce,” said Tony Steel, CEO of Smith. “I’m thrilled to have such an accomplished leader at the helm of our new Santiago office and even more excited about the expansion of our ability to deliver meaningful outcomes for our clients through borderless capabilities and teams.”

“With our new office, we will continue to operate as one Smith. A unified team of experts working to help businesses achieve their commerce potential,” said Poblete. “We’re continuously reviewing our practices, simplifying the interaction among our technical teams, and enhancing our technical team’s existing skills to help our clients successfully achieve their commerce goals and deliver positive results.”

To learn more about Smith, the Smith Santiago office, or for information on careers at Smith, visit smithcommerce.com.

About Smith:

Smith is a performance commerce agency that designs and develops digital solutions, enabling over 500,000 transactions around the globe each day. With over 20 years of commerce expertise and an industry-leading blend of creative, analytical, and technical skills, we create innovative solutions that enhance customer experience, accelerate digital sales and optimize operations. A relentless focus on outcomes guides us as we partner with clients to create commerce experiences that help them thrive in the global economy, driving over $38 billion in revenue each year. Learn more about why Smith is the performance commerce company at www.smithcommerce.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005392/en/