Smithers Announces Appointment of Director of Fate and Metabolism, United Kingdom, Environmental Risk Sciences

01/06/2022 | 03:30pm EST
Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, announced the appointment of Sara Penketh as Director of Fate and Metabolism in the Harrogate, United Kingdom facility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005873/en/

Sara Penketh, Director of Fate and Metabolism, Harrogate, UK (Photo: Business Wire)

As Director of the Environmental Fate and Metabolism team, Sara will provide scientific leadership and managerial direction, collaborating globally with clients and colleagues while ensuring conformance to technical, quality assurance, and financial performance objectives. Her team focuses on contracted studies from testing through analysis, evaluation, and reporting to attain high standards of data quality and reliability.

“We’re excited to have Sara join our team. The in-depth knowledge of environmental fate and metabolism that she brings, along with her leadership skills and passion to motivate teams, will safeguard the testing objectives and quality standards,” said Sharon Swales, Managing Director, Smithers Environmental Risk Sciences Division.

“Sara’s experience will enable her to expertly manage our regulated testing services, ensuring that we continue to provide accurate data, on time, with high touch,” said Susan Shepherd, President, Smithers Environmental Risk Sciences Division. “Her understanding of safety testing, risk assessment and regulatory requirements for agrochemicals, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals will help strengthen customer relationships and confidence in the services provided in the environmental fate and metabolism segment of the business.”

Sara earned her MSc in Analytical Chemistry and Instrumentation at Loughborough University of Technology, after earning a BSc in Chemistry (University of Newcastle upon Tyne). Since then, she has assumed roles of increasing responsibility in environment fate, animal metabolism, and residue studies, supervision and motivation of team members, and management of business operations.

For more information about Smithers, please visit https://www.smithers.com/

About Smithers:

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Smithers is a multinational provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. With laboratories and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Smithers supports customers in the transportation, life science, packaging, materials, components, consumer, dry commodities, and energy industries. Smithers delivers accurate data, on time, with high touch, by integrating science, technology, and business expertise, so customers can innovate with confidence.


HOT NEWS