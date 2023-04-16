STORY: It was not immediately clear what was on fire.

Witnesses and residents told Reuters that the army had carried out air strikes on RSF barracks and bases, including in Omdurman across the Nile river from the capital Khartoum, and managed to destroy most of their facilities.

At least 59 civilians were killed in the clashes, including three U.N. workers.

The fighting erupted on Saturday (April 15) between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's transitional governing Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary RSF, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who is deputy head of the council.

RSF members remained inside Khartoum international airport besieged by the army but it was holding back from striking them to avoid wreaking major damage, witnesses said.