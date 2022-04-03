Smoke rises as 'critical infrastructure' hit near Odesa

Russian forces have attacked the city, the main base for Ukraine's navy, alongside other Ukrainian Black Sea ports such as Mariupol and Mykolaiv.

Oil facilities have been a focus of the attacks, which also destroyed a refinery in the central Poltava region, local officials said.

Odesa residents say there were left in shock.

"The windows were blown in, it was terrifying," said one resident, Vika, adding that her children woke up in a panic.

Reuters could not independently confirm the refinery's destruction.