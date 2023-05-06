STORY: Five people were taken for evaluation of possible injuries due to exposure to chemicals burned in the fire on an olefins unit at the Shell plant in the Houston suburb of Deer Park.

Shell said in a statement that the fire broke out shortly before 3 p.m. CDT.

"The cause of the explosion will be subject of a future investigation," Shell said.

A large column of black smoke could be seen rising from the fire in the olefins unit located near Highway 225 in southeast Houston.

All personnel at the plant at the time the fire broke out had been accounted for by 4 p.m. CDT.

The fire was being monitored by the Houston Fire Department and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality had deployed monitoring units in the area to check air quality.

No shelter-in-place orders had been issued because of the fire.