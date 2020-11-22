Smoker Black Friday Deals (2020): Early Electric & Pellet Smoker Savings Highlighted by Retail Egg

Here’s a guide to the top early smoker deals for Black Friday, together with the latest offers on top-rated electric and pellet smokers from Pit Boss and Masterbuilt. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Smoker Deals:
-
Save up to $180 on smokers at Walmart - check the latest deals on different designs, including propane, charcoal, and pellet smoker units
-
Save up to 26% on smokers by Masterbuilt, Dyna-Glo and other quality brands at Amazon - check the latest deals on a variety of popular designs, including electric and charcoal smokers
-
Save up to 33% off on a wide range of smokers from Masterbuilt, Pit Boss, and more at Target - see the latest savings on top rated charcoal, pellet, and electric smoker models
-
Save on a wide range of smokers from Edgestar and Dyna-Glo at Overstock.com - see the latest savings on bestselling smokers
-
Save up to $120 off on smokers from top brands like Pit Boss, Masterbuilt, and Dyna-Glo at TractorSupply.com - check the latest discounts on electric smoker, pellet smoker, and charcoal smoker models
-
Save up to $180 on electric smokers at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on brands that include Cuisinart, Masterbuilt, and Dyna-Glo
-
Save up to $207 on top-rated electric smokers at Amazon - check the latest offers on both analog and digital electric smoker units
-
Get up to $100 in savings on pellet smokers at Walmart - check out the hottest deals on a wide selection of configurations and features including vertical smokers, smoker-grill combos, and WiFi controllable units
-
Save up to $50 on Pit Boss smokers at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on a wide selection of models that include vertical pallet gas and electric smokers as well as two-in-one smoker-grill units
-
Enjoy discounts of up to 50% on Masterbuilt smokers at Walmart - check the hottest deals on a variety of popular designs such as the digital electric, portable, and propane models
Want some more deals? Click here to compare the full range of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to see Amazon’s live Black Friday-worthy deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
An electric smoker can add a smoky flavor to your cooking without the need for charcoal. It also cooks meat faster than other types of smokers. A pellet smoker offers the same level of convenience yet a deeper flavor. There’s the option to mix and match woods too. Masterbuilt is one of the most recognized brands for either type of smoker.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201122005013/en/