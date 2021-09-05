Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon'ble Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs laid foundation stone today for office building of Income Tax Department

Ministry of Finance

05 SEP 2021

Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon'ble Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs laid foundation stone on 5th September, 2021 for office building of Income Tax Department at plot No. 4, 5 and 6, Infantry Road, Bengaluru. Hon'ble Minister has also unveiled the foundation stone plaque at the site. Shri P. C. Mohan, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Bangalore Central constituency, has also graced the occasion. The foundation stone laying ceremony has also been attended by Shri Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Revenue, Government of India, Shri J. B. Mohapatra, Chairman, CBDT and Shri M. Ajit Kumar, Chairman, CBIC. The upcoming office building of the Income Tax Department has G+18 floors and one basement parking.

The building is oriented to harness maximum natural lighting and is GRIHA rating IV compliant. The building has provision for solar panels for power generation and designed with Rain water harvesting system. Recycled water will be used for gardening and dual plumbing system. Central Air Cleaning system equipped with magnetic filter and UV-Ray Sterilization. The building will be constructed by Bangalore Project Circle, CPWD.

This state of the art building consists of exclusive public relations office to address public grievances on priority and waiting lounge for tax payers. It also houses Aaykar Seva Kendra for providing hassle free taxpayer services. This centrally located office building is taxpayer friendly. Design and space allocation of the building provides congenial working environment for officers and staff of Income Tax Department.

