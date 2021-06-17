Snack Happier This Summer with Extraordinary Frozen Treats Curated from California

TRACY, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is here, which means we're craving super-cooling snacks for outdoor and indoor adventures. For a summer packed with everything from July 4th BBQs to the international games, Real California Milk has curated a selection of one-of-a-kind seasonal frozen treats to upgrade snacks from ordinary to extraordinary.

Serve one or all to fit various culinary and dietary wishes, from indulgent to healthy-ish. Or use as inspiration for a DIY version, incorporating whatever is in the kitchen. The options are endless but one thing's consistent – with California ice cream or yogurt as a base, your family will be snacking happy all season long.

"This summer, we'll be spending more time outdoors as we celebrate the warm weather and outside activities. Dairy is at the heart of summer snacking from the cheese on our burgers to the scoops of ice cream we use to cool down. These frozen treats capture the joy of summer, bring a little patriotic flair as we get ready to celebrate the international games and are easy for pretty much anyone in the family to customize," said Jennifer Giambroni, Chief Dairy Diva for Real California Milk. "Just prepare one of the base recipes, set out the toppings and inclusions, and experiment."

Red, White & Berry Cheesecake Shake (shown above, full recipe below)

For those craving something truly decadent, this shake brings the milkshake and cheesecake together with a luscious cream cheese frosting rim, graham cracker crumbs, freeze dried berries, red sprinkles and stripes of strawberry and blueberry jam in the serving glass.

Berry Tres Leches Milkshake

Fans of the creamy, sweet cake classic will love this version of Tres Leches with vanilla ice cream, pieces of yellow cake, fresh strawberries and milk. Styled with red, white and blue sprinkles, cinnamon-sugar tortilla stars, vanilla wafer cookies, marshmallow cookies, blueberries, whipped cream and more – it's a crowd pleaser.

Extreme Summer Smoothie Bowl

This creamy yogurt bowl is packed with nutrients and also serves as edible art. Add frozen blueberries and bananas, chia seeds, blue spirulina, coconut flakes and honey to taste. It pairs well with just about any fruit including blueberries, blackberries and cherries. For extra holiday flair, add dragon fruit stars.

Red Velvet White Chocolate Summer Shake

The combination of sweet, slightly chocolatey red velvet cookies and creamy vanilla ice cream make this the ultimate USA shake. Decorate this frozen concoction with cookies, red-tinted white chocolate sauce stripes, blue candy sticks, white chocolate pretzels, colorful sprinkles and coated chocolates for a show stopping treat. Don't forget to sip out of a red licorice "straw."

Red, White & Berry Cheesecake Shake

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

Cream Cheese Frosting

1/2 cup Real California butter, softened

1 package (8 oz.) Real California cream cheese, softened

1 box (1 lb.) powdered sugar, sifted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Milkshakes

1/3 cup Real California cream cheese frosting [or purchased frosting]

About 3 tablespoons sprinkles

1/4 cup graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup strawberry, raspberry, or blueberry jam or jelly

3 cups Real California vanilla ice cream

1 cup Real California cream cheese

3/4 cup Real California milk, or more as needed

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups Real California whipped cream

Fresh or freeze-dried fruit, mini cheesecakes, cookies, graham crackers, more sprinkles, and more jam or jelly, for decorating

Directions:

Prep time: 25-35 minutes

To make cream cheese frosting: In large mixing bowl, beat butter and cream cheese until smooth and creamy. Add powdered sugar gradually, beating until smooth after each addition. Stir in vanilla until incorporated, set frosting aside and let firm up a little. Spread frosting around the top of serving glasses or jars, making a band around the outside. Put sprinkles on a small plate and roll frosted rim in sprinkles, pressing them in to secure. Add graham cracker crumbs to the glasses (inside). Top with jam or jelly and set aside. To make milkshakes: In the jar of a blender, combine ice cream, cream cheese, milk, and vanilla. Add more milk, if necessary, to reach desired consistency. Add milkshake mixture to prepared glasses. Top with whipped cream and decorate with fresh or freeze-dried fruit, mini cheesecakes, wafer cookies, sprinkles, and more jam or jelly and serve.

For more indulgent and healthy snacking inspiration, visit realcaliforniamilk.com/recipes.

More than 1200 family dairy farms produce the California milk found in award-winning cheese, butter, yogurt, ice cream and other dairy products. It's easy to support local farm families by looking for the Real California Milk seal at local retailers or by using the product locator tool at RealCaliforniaMilk.com.

About the California Milk Advisory Board/Real California Milk

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state's dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB's programs focus on increasing demand for California's sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snack-happier-this-summer-with-extraordinary-frozen-treats-curated-from-california-301315149.html

SOURCE California Milk Advisory Board