SnapLogic Automates the Enterprise with Flows, Advanced API Management, Data Integration, and Connectivity Capabilities

New platform innovations enable IT and business teams to develop business-critical applications, workflows, and microservices faster

Today, at the company’s Enterprise Automation Summit Y2021, SnapLogic announced a series of new innovations to its Intelligent Integration Platform. These new updates and enhancements enable users across the organization to fully embrace self-service development, integration, and automation, resulting in speed, efficiency, and productivity gains for IT and business teams.

The latest improvements include self-service for API consumers, enabling organizations to build applications and microservices faster and manage their entire API ecosystem more efficiently with upcoming support for third party APIs; the ability to build data products faster and accelerate analytics projects with enhanced support for leading data warehouse tools; and added features for SnapLogic Flows, the company’s self-service user interface for non-technical business users. Combined, these enhancements further advance SnapLogic’s position as the leading platform provider to help organizations with a hybrid- or multi-cloud environment successfully implement their enterprise-wide integration, automation, and self-service visions.

“One of our core principles at SnapLogic is to make our platform rapidly accessible and easy to use by an entire organization, regardless of individual technical backgrounds. The ability to support self-service for all users and workflows is fundamental to the way enterprises will operate in the future,” said Vaikom Krishnan, Chief Product Officer at SnapLogic. “The ability to design and consume APIs easily and build applications, microservices, and data products faster, while providing broader and more efficient management of the entire environment will make organizations more agile and effective. At the same time, by supporting increased collaboration between business and IT, development bottlenecks are eliminated, resulting in greater productivity and faster outcomes.”

Jamie Locks, VP of Integration & Application Development at leading multinational energy provider Schneider Electric, added: “Of all our enterprise integration tools, I asked my team and our citizens developers, which vary from basic to experts, and when I challenged them all to propose a more user-friendly solution than SnapLogic, no one could. The new features will further enhance SnapLogic’s ease of use.”

SnapLogic Flows – Pipeline Extensions and Expanded Connectivity

SnapLogic’s innovative Flows interface has been designed to give business users what they need to embrace self-service and build their own integrations and automations as needed to support their business goals.

To continue to provide the functionality needed to make this process easy and intuitive for all users, SnapLogic is adding pipeline extensions, and new connections to popular sales and marketing endpoints such as Microsoft Dynamics for Sales, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft SharePoint. With new connections to these sales and marketing endpoints, business users can build integrations within the new systems, without IT needing to be involved.

Pipeline extensions enable better collaboration between business and IT users, helping business users leverage data endpoints and systems that are in the IT domain or ones that are not yet available in Flows, while giving IT an efficient management tool where they retain access to key systems and approve certain apps for use by business users.

In January, SnapLogic is adding simplified webhooks to Flows which enable business users to act on events in real-time without having to rely on specialists to write code. These simplified webhooks help business users respond to market changes faster and deliver superior customer service.

API Management – Increasing Productivity and Supporting Third Parties

SnapLogic simplifies the creation and ongoing management of APIs with this release. With the importance of APIs continuing to grow within the enterprise, it is critical for teams to have the tools they need to properly manage their development and roll-out. At the same time, it is just as important to companies’ self-service visions that API access and development power be given to business users.

To support these dual goals, SnapLogic has enhanced the API developer portal that now empowers API consumers with the ability to create accounts, subscribe to APIs, and get notified when their request is approved or their key is renewed. This enables IT teams to remove themselves from ongoing API user management, which can be tedious and time-consuming, while allowing them the visibility needed to maintain oversight, governance, and security.

By February, SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform will also feature management support for third party APIs, enabling users to manage administration of any API, regardless of where it was created, through a single gateway. This also enables consistent security and traffic control policies to be applied, regardless of the API origin.

To further simplify API management, SnapLogic will also be adding the ability to test an API with a “try me” button, without the need for a separate client such as Postman. API users will then be able to review responses in the developer portal, leading to a better understanding of its functionality and more innovative ideas on how to incorporate it in their own applications.

Data Integration and Data Engineering – Build Data Products Faster

SnapLogic now supports all leading cloud data warehouses, with new support for Google BigQuery, Google’s serverless, highly-scalable cloud data warehouse.

Customers who use Google BigQuery can now leverage SnapLogic’s visual ELT (extract, load, and transform) capabilities to push down transformations to their cloud data warehouse. This capability improves productivity, as data engineers will no longer have to write complex SQLs to transform data.

In addition, enhanced Snap Packs for Microsoft Azure, Amazon, and Snowflake have been added, continuing SnapLogic’s commitment to helping users unlock the power of their data quickly and easily, no matter where that data may be located.

Additional Key Enhancements

In keeping with SnapLogic’s blistering pace pf monthly product innovation, the latest updates to SnapLogic’s platform also include the following enhancements which boost user productivity and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their automation and integration initiatives:

White-Label Support for Embedded/OEM Customers

Embedded users can now customize the SnapLogic UI with their own logo, tab title, customer URL, favicon, menubar color and more, providing a seamless and consistent end-user experience for ISV partners and OEM customers.

Easy Discovery of Pipeline Patterns

An AI-powered search of pipeline patterns within the product has been added that will also search source, destination, description, and tags for a given search term to help users easily discover new pipeline patterns and build integrations rapidly through re-use. This capability accelerates deployments, further enhances ease-of-use, and contributes to the creation of an environment that allows organizations to build applications and business processes that can be packaged and leveraged for re-use.

New Snap Packs and Snap Enhancements

Stored Procedure and Snowflake UDF Support - Stored Procedure enhancement allows customers to leverage stored procedures in Amazon Redshift and Snowflake cloud data warehouses and also in databases such as SAP HANA, Azure SQL, and SQL Server via Execute Snap. Execute Snap for Snowflake has also been enhanced to support User Defined Functions (UDFs) written in Java and JavaScript. Both enhancements allow users to benefit from better performance, higher productivity, and improved ease of use that comes with the use of stored procedures.

- Stored Procedure enhancement allows customers to leverage stored procedures in Amazon Redshift and Snowflake cloud data warehouses and also in databases such as SAP HANA, Azure SQL, and SQL Server via Execute Snap. Execute Snap for Snowflake has also been enhanced to support User Defined Functions (UDFs) written in Java and JavaScript. Both enhancements allow users to benefit from better performance, higher productivity, and improved ease of use that comes with the use of stored procedures. Microsoft Azure Service Bus - This new Snap Pack enables customers to leverage Azure’s native messaging service at scale, with key features such as scheduling, throttling, and error handling. Pre-built connectors are provided to ease use of this service for cloud-based messaging between applications and services.

- This new Snap Pack enables customers to leverage Azure’s native messaging service at scale, with key features such as scheduling, throttling, and error handling. Pre-built connectors are provided to ease use of this service for cloud-based messaging between applications and services. Amazon SNS - This new Snap Pack provides out-of-the-box connectivity to managed notification and messaging services from Amazon for application-to-application and application-to-person communication, including pub/sub, SMS, and mobile notifications.

- This new Snap Pack provides out-of-the-box connectivity to managed notification and messaging services from Amazon for application-to-application and application-to-person communication, including pub/sub, SMS, and mobile notifications. Salesforce Snap Pack - This Snap Pack provides Mutual TLS authentication support for all API users for enhanced security. OAuth is now enabled for all Salesforce Snaps, and document downloads are now supported alongside attachments.

- This Snap Pack provides Mutual TLS authentication support for all API users for enhanced security. OAuth is now enabled for all Salesforce Snaps, and document downloads are now supported alongside attachments. Additional Snap Enhancements - Additional Snaps such as JSON reader, Parquet Reader/Writer, Azure Blob Storage, and RabbitMQ have also been enhanced.

For more information about the latest enhancements to the SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform, please read this blog.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005319/en/