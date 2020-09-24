Log in
SnapLogic : Powers Schoeller Allibert's Digitization Initiative

09/24/2020 | 06:06am EDT

After successful ERP implementation, Netherlands-based reusable packaging manufacturer standardizes on the SnapLogic platform to drive enterprise-wide digital transformation

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced that Schoeller Allibert, a global market leader in reusable plastic packaging, has chosen SnapLogic’s award-winning integration platform to enable the roll out of their new ERP system, supplied by enterprise solutions provider IFS, and support a wide range of additional integration initiatives.

The implementation of IFS, which represents a first-time roll out for SnapLogic, was completed at the first of Schoeller Allibert’s manufacturing sites this July. After a successful go-live, Schoeller Allibert’s integration team is now looking ahead and planning to deploy IFS at all other sites over the next two years as part of their wider digitization strategy called ‘Project MOVE’.

Following this, their internal IT team has also connected a wide range of other systems and data sources using the SnapLogic platform. Thanks to new connectivity between Schoeller Allibert’s product information management (PIM) system, the sales team can now pull product data in real time aiding their work in the field. At the same time, new integrations between HR systems has allowed employee processes to be streamlined and completed in a fraction of the time.

The platform has also enabled Schoeller Allibert’s integration team to react with greater agility to potential problems. The ease of use of the platform means that setting up new integration pipelines or deploying fixes and changes is an instantaneous and immediate process.

Marc Schmitz, CIO at Schoeller Allibert, commented: “We needed a stable partner that could support our plans for the IFS roll out at our manufacturing sites. We chose SnapLogic thanks to its intuitive, easy to use interface and feature-rich platform. Since the initial roll out of SnapLogic back in July, we’ve incorporated the platform into more and more of our data infrastructure with impressive results. We look forward to our continued collaboration and roll out of IFS to our other manufacturing sites as we continue to digitize our processes.”

George Mogannam, CRO at SnapLogic, added: “SnapLogic is proud to be supporting Schoeller Allibert’s strategic digital transformation process. A significant IT infrastructure overhaul, such as rolling out a new ERP system like IFS, can be a major undertaking and with the success of the first go-live in July we look forward to many future successes.”

SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects – design, development, deployment, and maintenance – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform’s easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
