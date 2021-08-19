Snappy Kraken : Launches Financial Adviser Text Messaging Marketing Platform – Convos

Text has a much higher engagement and open rate than other mediums, which will help financial advisers to maintain closer contact with clients

Snappy Kraken, a MarTech leader geared toward financial services professionals, announced today it has launched Convos, creating an opportunity for advisers to exchange timely and compliant text messages with their clients to help engender stronger relationships.

As an innovative financial services marketing leader, Snappy Kraken has data that shows text messages have a six times higher open rate – 98 percent – than emails and are typically opened within six minutes. To harness this, Snappy Kraken created Convos, which puts instantaneous communications at an adviser’s fingertips through a desktop app with an intuitive dashboard that is as easy to use as iMessage. Convos also integrates into the major customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, including Salesforce, WealthBox, and Redtail Technology.

“People want to deepen existing relationships and communicate in real-time, so our Convos app allows for that personalization, and for people to receive their messaging on the device that is practically glued to their hand,” said Robert Sofia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We all know from personal experience that when we get a text message our eyes immediately veer to our cell phone. Snappy Kraken’s Convos tool takes advantage of this powerful opportunity to connect with, engage and retain clients.”

Advisers can send messages from either their existing office phone number or create a new phone number; these messages are then sent either to a specific client or broadcast a message out to a larger group. Messages are Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) reviewed in advance to ensure compliance. Additionally, for broker-dealer partners, Convos integrates with MyRepChat to make compliance easier.

Snappy Kraken creates new and engaging text messaging marketing content each month to keep conversations fresh.

The “Leads Never Cold” feature automatically keeps your conversations going with a client to help drive engagement and retention. Pre-generated content including everything from general conversation starters to specific financial-related information is available for advisers through this feature.

Financial advisers can set up appointments via text message. There is also a widget that can be placed on advisers’ websites to direct clients to Convos.

“Snappy Kraken is democratizing access to conversational texting and helping advisers meet their clients where they are, which is key,” said Greg Drozdow, Director of Business Development – Conversations. “The entire industry has been trying to solve this challenge: how to make sure that all of their marketing efforts – their website, branding, social media and campaigns – all speak to their clients. The missing link was landing in the literal hands of prospects and clients alike. Snappy Kraken has created that solution.”

Pricing for Convos starts at $19 a month with an additional 10 cents per outbound message; received messages are free. Convos is available in beta form to select registered investment advisers and broker-dealers at present with the goal of continued expansion throughout the industry beginning in the fourth quarter.

For more information or to sign up for the Convos waitlist, go to http://getconvos.com.

ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN

Snappy Kraken is an award-winning marketing technology firm that provides marketing automation, online advertising, and bold, unique financial services industry marketing campaigns. Each automated campaign on the Snappy Kraken platform is focused on achieving specific and trackable goals that helps firms achieve growth objectives. All Snappy Kraken subscribers are assigned to a personal Success Specialist who helps them set up, manage, and optimize their use of the platform through monthly performance reviews. Snappy Kraken's offering was recognized by Benzinga in three categories last year as well as by MarTech Breakthrough as best overall content marketing software three years in a row. It ranked number three on the 2020 Financial Planning Best Fintechs to Work For list.

To learn more about Snappy Kraken's solutions for financial advisers, including white-labeled enterprise solutions, and to use the new and enhanced tools recently announced, visit www.SnappyKraken.com.

