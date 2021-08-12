Snappy Kraken : Named “Best Overall Content Marketing Software” for Third Consecutive Year in Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards

Snappy Kraken, a leader in marketing technology (MarTech) with a focus on the financial services industry, today announced it has received a MarTech Breakthrough award for the third year in a row as the best overall content marketing software.

The MarTech Breakthrough awards recognize the best marketing, advertising and sales technologies, products, services and companies. This year, Snappy Kraken joins award recipients including Adobe, Mailchimp, Hootsuite and Rokt.

The MarTech Breakthrough panel of judges who review award submissions includes senior technology executives, analysts and journalists with diverse business, marketing, sales, analytical and academic backgrounds who are renowned experts. Submissions are evaluated with the following areas in mind: innovation; performance; ease of use and manageability; functionality; value; and impact.

At the end of last year, Snappy Kraken launched a 90-day marketing accelerator program that offered professional guidance designed to help financial advisers create, start and sustain a proven marketing strategy. The firm has launched more than 60,000 campaigns to date with a plethora of data to back up successes they share with their clients as well as guide future endeavors.

“We allow for a great deal of customization in our marketing campaigns, but we also have tried-and-true practices that we pass on to our clients and leverage in the content we work on together,” said Angel Gonzalez, Chief Marketing Officer. “We are always researching and testing the latest innovations and then passing along that data-proven success to our clients.”

The COVID-19 pandemic forced most of the industry to abandon previously-held practices of engagement with prospects and clients alike. During this time, Snappy Kraken created marketing campaigns based around consumers’ concerns about healthcare and politics in a way that is helpful and engaging for the end investor. To demonstrate how this pivot has been successful for Snappy Kraken clients, on average firms attributed 30.9 percent of their 2020 revenue growth to the MarTech leader and 94.8 percent of Snappy Kraken clients would recommend the marketer to other advisers.

“During this last year when advisers knew how vitally important it was to be there for their clients through their ups and downs, we thoughtfully engineered our content to be timely and relevant to their audiences,” said Robert Sofia, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman at Snappy Kraken. “We have gotten tremendous feedback from our advisers saying that their clients were on the edge of their seats waiting to dive into the next communication that was coming their way. And that these messages gave them a sense of calm and feeling better in control at a time when so much was out of their hands. We are grateful that we could provide such a valuable service to our clients during this challenging year and that we have yet again been recognized by MarTech Breakthrough for our premium offerings. I’m so proud of our team for the great feats they are able to make realities.”

For more information about Snappy Kraken, go to https://snappykraken.com

ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN

Snappy Kraken is an award-winning marketing technology firm that provides marketing automation, online advertising, and bold, unique financial services industry marketing campaigns. Each automated campaign on the Snappy Kraken platform is focused on achieving specific and trackable goals that help firms achieve growth objectives. All Snappy Kraken subscribers are assigned to a personal Success Specialist who helps them set up, manage, and optimize their use of the platform through monthly performance reviews. Snappy Kraken’s offering was recognized by Benzinga in three categories last year as well as by MarTech Breakthrough as best overall content marketing software three years in a row. It ranked number three on the 2020 Financial Planning Best Fintechs to Work For list.

To learn more about Snappy Kraken’s solutions for financial advisors, including white-labeled enterprise solutions, and to use the new and enhanced tools recently announced, visit www.SnappyKraken.com.

ABOUT MARTECH BREAKTHROUGH

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

