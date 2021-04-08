Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sneaker marketplace StockX valued at $3.8 bln after latest funding round

04/08/2021 | 06:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 8 (Reuters) - Sneaker marketplace StockX said on Thursday it had raised $255 million in a late-stage financing round, valuing the company at more than $3.8 billion.

The online retailer of sneakers, apparel, electronics, collectibles and trading cards is expected to make preparations to go public as soon as later this year, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The capital raise was led by technology focused investment firm Altimeter Capital, with new investment from growth-equity company Dragoneer and existing investors. As part of the deal, $195 million was used to buy stakes from some StockX employees, while the rest of the round was used to buy new shares. (https://refini.tv/3uyNYAw)

The Detroit-based company's current valuation is 35% higher than its last valuation of $2.8 billion during a Series E funding round in December, when it raised $275 million.

The popular e-commerce marketplace lets customers either bid on an item or buy the product at the displayed price. It closed more than $7.5 million in trades and reported a gross merchandise value of $1.8 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, raking in a revenue of $400 million.

StockX, which serves over 200 million visitors to its online marketplace across 200 countries, hit profitability in the second half of last year. (Reporting by Juby Babu and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:54aDollar hovers above two-week lows
RE
06:53aCoal's share in India's power mix hits highest in over two years
RE
06:51aAbu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC considers IPO of drilling business - sources
RE
06:51aAbu dhabi's adnoc weighs ipo of drilling business - sources
RE
06:48aSneaker marketplace StockX valued at $3.8 bln after latest funding round
RE
06:44aCut the debt of poor countries, Pope tells IMF, World Bank
RE
06:44aECA working with African countries to increase investment for infrastructure, energy and agriculture on continent
PU
06:44aMINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND ECONOMY OF REPU  : Government proposes to reform regional development laws to correspond with national and EU objectives
PU
06:42aSingapore's PM-in-waiting steps aside as future leader
RE
06:36aEIOPA EUROPEAN INSURANCE AND OCCUPATIONAL PENSIO  : Monthly update of the symmetric adjustment of the equity capital charge for Solvency II – end March 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
4S&P 500 : EXCLUSIVE: Robinhood failed to disclose certain trade executions to public feed
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : Global shares lifted to record highs by lockdown easing, benign Fed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ