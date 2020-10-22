Snohomish PUD Partners With Doosan to Meet Future Electric Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Customer Demand

Doosan GridTech, a global smart grid technology provider, will examine how V2G chargers will impact grid resiliency at SnoPUD’s Arlington Microgrid site.

Snohomish County PUD (SnoPUD) has engaged Doosan GridTech to integrate two electric vehicle-to-grid chargers within its distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) designed by Doosan. Located at SnoPUD’s Arlington Microgrid site, the V2G stations can charge the vehicle and allow for the energy stored to flow back to the grid and provide support during an outage. The pilot program’s primary objective is to examine the effects of this two-way interface. Deployed in SnoPUD’s control center, Doosan’s flagship DERMS software, DERO®, has been actively integrating and optimizing distributed energy resources since 2017.

Since the self-contained Arlington Microgrid is required to be connected to the broad grid network during normal operations, the DERO® platform will also be updated to control and dispatch the microgrid’s energy storage system as well as the electric vehicle charging stations.

“Snohomish PUD has been collaborating with Doosan on smart grid enhancements since 2012 when we worked with them to design their pioneering distributed energy resource management system,” said John Haarlow, SnoPUD’s CEO/General Manager. “We see this as an important step in our 'utility of the future' vision and for SnoPUD to be one of the premier utilities in the country. We are excited to help our customers maximize the value of owning an electric vehicle as well as being able to leverage other distributed energy resources as they are brought on to our system.

“We look forward to working again with Doosan and appreciate their expertise in artificial intelligence. This study is the next level of progression to assure that we have the right systems in place to meet SnoPUD’s and our customers’ needs.”

Doosan will also partner with Awesense, a Canadian software company that accelerates the energy transition through data. Their digital energy platform will be integrated with the DERO control management system to enable more granular insight into the distributed energy resources, V2G devices and other assets involved in the project. The goal is to provide DERO and SnoPUD users with accurate, real-time data and analytics to aid their decision-making and scale the technology.

“We are honored that Snohomish PUD has asked us to collaborate on the updates to our DERO platform to help them further prepare for grid resiliency,” said Troy Nergaard, Doosan GridTech’s CEO. “I am happy that we can capitalize on our recent ground-breaking DERMS development with Austin Energy and bring some of that learning to SnoPUD. Now we can raise the bar on incorporating proven artificial intelligence advancements that fit the needs of SnoPUD’s progressive thinking about future grid requirements, especially in the face of the expanding V2G frontier.”

The Arlington Microgrid will focus on disaster recovery and grid resiliency. The solar + storage system is designed and sized to provide power to SnoPUD’s Arlington Community Office during an outage. When the microgrid isn’t acting like a giant solar-powered emergency generator, it will recover some of its costs by providing renewable energy integration and grid support through Doosan’s DERMS platform.

Snohomish County PUD is the second-largest publicly owned utility in Washington. We serve over 350,000 electric customers and about 21,000 water customers. Our service territory covers over 2,200 square miles, including all of Snohomish County and Camano Island.

Doosan GridTech® is an award-winning team of power system engineers, software developers and turnkey energy storage specialists. We help electric utilities and other megawatt-scale power producers evaluate, procure, integrate and optimize energy storage, solar power and other distributed energy resources. Our multi-disciplined teams in Seattle, Melbourne, and Seoul have designed, built and/or controlled over 30 energy storage installations in the Americas and Asian-Pacific regions – representing 310 MW of capacity. Ranked as one of the top energy storage solution providers by Navigant Research and Bloomberg New Energy Finance, we are the proud recipients of two Grid Innovation Awards from GreenTech Media. www.doosangridtech.com

Awesense is a Canadian software company that accelerates the energy transition through data. Working with customers worldwide, they have helped utilities decarbonize, decentralize, and digitalize their systems for over a decade. Their award-winning digital energy platform unlocks energy and geospatial data to leverage analytics, visualizations, DERMS and other assets across the organization.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022006177/en/