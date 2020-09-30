Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Snow Phipps Group : Acquires Prototek

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 06:31am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snow Phipps Group ("Snow Phipps") announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Prototek Holdings LLC ("Prototek"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Prototek is a leading national provider of high precision machining and sheet metal fabrication for rapid prototyping and low volume production services across a variety of end markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, robotics, electronics, consumer, telecommunications and general industrial.

"We are excited to partner with Prototek and its strong management team," said John Pless, Partner at Snow Phipps. "Prototek has built a differentiated platform and we are excited about the significant opportunities we see for both organic and acquisition growth."

"With our growing customer base and deeply experienced team, we are well positioned for further expansion," said Bill Gress, CEO of Prototek.  "Our vision for the future aligns perfectly with Snow Phipps, as we continue to invest in our capabilities to provide the signature products and rapid solutions our customers expect."

Snow Phipps Operating Partner Jay Twombly will join Prototek as the non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Bill and his team have a proven track record of success and a clear vision to drive further growth," said Mr. Twombly. "We look forward to working with them and providing the resources needed to execute their expansion strategy."

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Snow Phipps in the transaction.

About Prototek
Prototek is a leading national rapid prototyping services provider of CNC machined and sheet metal fabricated parts and components for a variety of end markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, robotics, electronics, consumer, and general industrial. Headquartered outside Boston, Prototek serves a diverse customer base with numerous in-house manufacturing capabilities across four dedicated facilities located across the United States. For more information, visit www.prototek.com.

About Snow Phipps Group
Snow Phipps is a private equity firm focused on lower middle-market control investments with $2.4 billion of total capital commitments raised since its founding in 2005. The firm generally focuses on companies in attractive sub-sectors across the Industrials, Business Services and Consumer industries and targets platform investments with enterprise values ranging from $100 million to $500 million. The Snow Phipps investment team collaborates with its Operating Partners and portfolio management teams to create value through an operationally focused strategy often led by organic or acquisition-driven growth. To learn more about Snow Phipps, visit www.snowphipps.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snow-phipps-group-acquires-prototek-301141629.html

SOURCE Snow Phipps Group


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:36aDOW : to Record 3Q Restructuring Costs of $500 Million to $600 Million
DJ
06:35aATLANTIA : investor TCI asks for EU urgent action in motorway dispute
RE
06:35aVNV GLOBAL : Capital Markets Week October 12-16, 2020
PU
06:35aADB Approves $110 Million Grant to Enhance Power Supply in Afghanistan
PU
06:35aAfrica's Land governance issues under spotlight in virtual NELGA meeting
PU
06:35aGHC : resignation of Ms. Giancarla Branda from the position of Statutory Auditor
PU
06:34aEXCLUSIVE : China preparing an antitrust investigation into Google - sources
RE
06:34aPIVOTAL INVESTMENT CORP II : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:33aUNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06:32aLOWE : RONA and Reno-Depot are hiring to fill over 625 positions in Quebec
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group