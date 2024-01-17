VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Schools remained shut and flights were impacted in Vancouver on Wednesday as weather forecasters warned of heavy snowfall and frigid winds sweeping across the Pacific Coast Canadian city.

Western Canada is emerging from a blast of arctic temperatures over the weekend, and while temperatures have risen from the minus 9 degrees Celsius (16 degrees Fahrenheit) recorded on Sunday, federal meteorologists forecast 10 to 15 centimeters (4-6 inches) of snow and a wind chill of minus 7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Blowing snow was expected in parts of the city late in the morning and afternoon, Environment Canada said in a weather bulletin.

The Vancouver International Airport said the weather conditions had some impact to its flight schedules.

"While our teams are actively clearing snow and ice from runways and taxiways and operating our de-icing facilities, there will be fewer flights able to arrive and depart in response to winter weather conditions," the airport said in a statement.

Some 50 flights were canceled at the airport, according to flight tracking service Flightaware.

The federal weather agency also warned of hazardous conditions in the Fraser Valley, about 130 km (80 miles) east of Vancouver, due to a winter storm.

(Additional reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Chris Helgren