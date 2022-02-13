Snow invades Zhangjiakou Olympic venue

Workers were busy clearing the roads in the Olympics mountain venue of Zhangjiakou on Sunday (February 13) as snow continued to fall.

Snow invaded an Olympic bus through the emergency roof hatch and covered the seats and the floor. Some buses, which transport Olympic personnel around the closed loop, were delayed due to being stuck in the snow.

Volunteers with large straw brooms and shovels cleared away snow as it fell on the roads and at the mountains' main press center.

The temperature in Zhangjiakou, around 124 miles northwest of the Chinese capital, was 7.7 degrees Fahrenheit in the morning and expected to drop to 1.4°F in the evening.