Snowden Lane Partners : Expands International Wealth Presence with New Advisor Team

Formerly of Wells Fargo, The Oliveira, Silva & Mogro Group Will Be Based in Snowden Lane’s NYC Headquarters

This is the Sixth New Team to Join Snowden Lane This Year

Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture, today announced the launch of a new advisory team based in their New York City headquarters.

The Oliveira, Silva & Mogro (OSM) Group is comprised of Joe Oliveira, Senior Partner, Managing Director, Jorge Silva, Senior Partner, Managing Director, Jessy Mogro, Partner, Managing Director, and Ana Paula O’Keefe, Senior Registered Client Relationship Manager. They oversee $212 million in client assets and joined from Wells Fargo. Additional information on the new team, including bios, can be found at: https://snowdenlane.com/advisors/osm-global-wealth-management-group/.

“We’re delighted to welcome Joe, Jorge, Jessy and Ana to the team,” said Rob Mooney, CEO of Snowden Lane Partners. “They care deeply about their clients and they’ve created a tight-knit team that really works well together. It’s no surprise they’ve become such a successful and high-performing group, and we look forward to watching them grow.”

The OSM Group specializes in customized wealth management solutions and financial planning for their clients residing predominantly in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela and Europe, as well as in the U.S. With almost 90 years of combined experience in the international wealth arena, OSM tailors a customer-centric and fiduciary approach to each of their clients’ needs and financial goals, with client satisfaction and trust at the center of all they do.

“The universe of wealth advisors has grown dramatically over the last few years, but as we took a look at the firms out there and analyzed which platforms offered the best home for our clients, Snowden Lane really stood out,” said Joe Oliveira. “Clients today demand transparency, independent insights and a wide set of investment options that most traditional wirehouses – and even many RIAs – simply don’t offer. This is especially true for advisors like us who service clients around the world. It’s nice to find an environment that was built with clients in mind and takes such a forward-looking vision, and we’re excited to get started.”

Added Northeast Managing Director, Doug Flaherty, “Momentum is something that can’t be bought and has to be earned over time. Over the last few years, our leadership has painstakingly and methodically laid the foundation for a truly conflict-free advisory business, and the strong growth we’ve experienced over the last several months is a testament to their hard work and commitment to serving their advisors. We’re honored to welcome this new team to the Snowden Lane family, and look forward to recruiting more in the coming weeks.”

Since its founding in 2011, Snowden Lane has rapidly built a national brand, attracting top industry talent from Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, UBS, JP Morgan, Raymond James, and Wells Fargo, among others.

The firm has 112 total employees, 62 of whom are financial advisors, across 12 offices around the country: Pasadena and San Diego, CA; New Haven, CT; Coral Gables, FL; Chicago, IL; Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, Salisbury and Bethesda, MD; San Antonio, TX; Buffalo, NY, as well as its New York City headquarters.

The Financial Times named Snowden Lane to its elite FT 300 list in 2020 for the sixth-straight year, recognizing it as one of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S. The firm was also included in the Barron’s 2020 Top 100 RIA Firms ranking, and many of the firm’s advisors have been recognized as FT 401 Top Retirement advisors, and a number by Forbes/Shook as Forbes Best-In-State Wealth advisors.

About Snowden Lane Partners

Snowden Lane is a nationally branded, open-architecture, hybrid registered investment advisor and broker-dealer that provides wealth advisory services to high net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients.

Snowden Lane is led by an experienced team of industry executives, including Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of the Board of Managers, Rob Mooney, Managing Partner & CEO, and Greg Franks, Managing Partner, President & COO, who are dedicated to building a client-focused, nationally branded, boutique wealth advisory partnership.

Snowden Lane is headquartered in New York City and operates an SEC registered investment adviser and a broker-dealer. Snowden Lane provides a multi-custodian, multi-currency platform, with aggregated performance reporting and leading analytical tools for clients and advisors. It further provides full operational, finance, compliance, human resources, and financial advisor transition support to its financial advisors.

For more information about Snowden Lane, please visit www.snowdenlane.com.

References to “Snowden Lane” and “Snowden Lane Partners” are references to Snowden Capital Advisors LLC, an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and its affiliated entities.

