Snowden Lane Partners : Expands Southeast Presence with New International Financial Advisor

Marivi Rodriguez, Formerly of Wells Fargo Advisors, Joins the $7 Billion Hybrid RIA’s Coral Gables Office

Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture, today announced that former Wells Fargo financial advisor, Marivi Rodriguez, has joined the firm as a Partner and Managing Director. Based out of Snowden Lane’s growing Coral Gables office, the veteran advisor is being joined by Client Relationship Manager, Raul Ciauhat, where they will be forming a new team at the firm.

Ms. Rodriguez oversees $71 million in client assets, much of which is with international clients, and is the latest internationally focused advisor to join Snowden Lane. In total, the firm employs over 100 employees nationwide, with more than a third of them serving the international marketplace, as Snowden Lane continues to establish itself as the go-to RIA for international advisors.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a firm with such a positive and unique culture,” said Ms. Rodriguez. “As my clients’ needs have changed in recent years, it became clear that the old wealth management model was broken, and I needed to find a home that was built with my clients in mind. Snowden Lane immediately jumped out from the crowd as having a truly independent spirit, and their fast growth is a testament to their commitment and dedication to supporting their advisors.”

“Marivi represents everything you can ask for in a colleague and advisor and we’re so excited to welcome her to the firm,” said Greg Franks, President and COO of Snowden Lane Partners. “She’s excelled at every step along her career and brings a unique perspective and a wealth of knowledge, both of which have helped establish her as a star advisor. It’s clear that she’s going to do great things and we can’t wait to watch her get started with us.”

Ms. Rodriguez has spent the last 11 years at Wells Fargo Advisors, where she offered a wide range of services for both domestic and international clients and families. Prior to that, she worked for Citi Wealth Services for 13 years. She started her career with Barnett Securities, and received a Bachelor of Science in Finance & Economics from Nova Southeastern University and an Associate in Arts degree from Miami Dade Community College.

Added Richard Ganter, Managing Director, Southeast, for Snowden Lane: “Expanding our footprint and growing our international presence are two key strategies for us that perfectly go hand in hand. The South Florida market is one we’ve been investing in for a while, and we’re only going to increase that focus in the years ahead. As the shift from wirehouse to independent continues to gain steam, especially among advisors with international clients, we feel very well-positioned and are excited as our recruiting pipeline continues to grow.”

Since its founding in 2011, Snowden Lane has rapidly built a national brand, attracting top industry talent from Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, UBS, JP Morgan, Raymond James, and Wells Fargo, among others. The firm has 12 offices around the country: Pasadena and San Diego, CA; New Haven, CT; Coral Gables, FL; Chicago, IL; Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, Salisbury and Bethesda, MD; San Antonio, TX; Buffalo, NY, as well as its New York City headquarters.

The Financial Times named Snowden Lane to its elite FT 300 list in 2020 for the sixth-straight year, recognizing it as one of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S. The firm was also included in the Barron’s 2020 Top 100 RIA Firms ranking, and many of the firm’s advisors have been recognized as FT 401 Top Retirement advisors, and a number by Forbes/Shook as Forbes Best-In-State Wealth advisors.

About Snowden Lane Partners

Snowden Lane is a nationally branded, open-architecture, hybrid registered investment advisor and broker-dealer that provides wealth advisory services to high net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients.

Snowden Lane is led by an experienced team of industry executives, including Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of the Board of Managers, Rob Mooney, Managing Partner & CEO, and Greg Franks, Managing Partner, President & COO, who are dedicated to building a client-focused, nationally branded, boutique wealth advisory partnership.

Snowden Lane is headquartered in New York City and operates an SEC registered investment adviser and a broker-dealer. Snowden Lane provides a multi-custodian, multi-currency platform, with aggregated performance reporting and leading analytical tools for clients and advisors. It further provides full operational, finance, compliance, human resources, and financial advisor transition support to its financial advisors.

For more information about Snowden Lane, please visit www.snowdenlane.com.

References to “Snowden Lane” and “Snowden Lane Partners” are references to Snowden Capital Advisors LLC, an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and its affiliated entities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005676/en/