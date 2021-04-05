Snowden Lane Partners : Recruits Another Wells Fargo International Financial Advisor

Alfredo Garcia, a Former Wells Fargo Advisors Managing Director, Joins Snowden Lane’s New York City Headquarters

Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture, today announced that former Wells Fargo Advisor and Managing Director, Alfredo Garcia, has joined the firm in their New York City headquarters. Garcia is the latest international advisor to join Snowden Lane, as the firm continues to cement itself as the leading independent destination for advisors managing international wealth.

Garcia manages roughly $100 million in client assets and is joined by Client Relationship Manager, Fabian Munoz, also formerly of Wells Fargo. Together, they will establish a beachhead for a new team in Snowden Lane’s New York City office, focusing primarily on serving international clients, with an emphasis on Latin America. Several additional team recruits are expected to join soon.

“I’m excited to be starting this next career chapter at a firm that is so deeply committed to the international marketplace,” said Alfredo Garcia. “Cross-border individuals and families have complex financial needs, and joining an internationally focused boutique like Snowden Lane will allow me to serve my clients in more ways than ever before.”

“Having worked in several countries outside the U.S., I know how special the international wealth channel is,” said Greg Franks, President and COO of Snowden Lane Partners. “Serving clients in different countries requires a tailored suite of services and support, and since Day One we’ve been investing to make Snowden Lane Partners the premier independent destination for international wealth advisors. We’re thrilled to welcome Alfredo and Fabian, and we’re looking forward to watching them build on their vision.”

Garcia is a top-ranked advisor, having most recently been recognized by Forbes/SHOOK Research as a 2020 Next Gen and Best-in-State Advisor. He started his career at Amerant, one of the largest community banks in Florida, where he worked for just under 10 years, first as a Senior Financial Analyst and then as a Financial Advisor. He joined Wells Fargo, where he became a Managing Director, in 2016. Garcia received a Bachelor of Arts, Economics, from East Stroudsburg of Pennsylvania and a JD, Law from Purdue University Global.

“The financial advisory industry has transformed over the last several years, resulting in more options and opportunities for advisors and clients alike,” said Richard Ganter, Managing Director, Southeast, for Snowden Lane. “The momentum from wirehouse to independence will continue, and Snowden Lane is well-positioned to take advantage of this shift. We advocate tirelessly for our team, and our commitment to creating an independent platform customized for international clients has attracted some of the best advisors in the business. Alfredo perfectly fits this mold and we’re fortunate to add him to our growing roster of first-class wealth advisors.”

Added Snowden Lane CEO Rob Mooney: “Our recruiting pipeline has never been better and 2021 looks to be a record year for our business. The firm’s foundation is built on trust, independence and strong values, and those have been our compass as we’ve established one of the fastest-growing boutiques in the country. Alfredo represents everything we look for in new Partners, and we’re excited to watch him build a world-class international practice in our New York City office.”

Since its founding in 2011, Snowden Lane has rapidly built a national brand, attracting top industry talent from Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, UBS, JP Morgan, Raymond James, and Wells Fargo, among others. The firm has 12 offices around the country: Pasadena and San Diego, CA; New Haven, CT; Coral Gables, FL; Chicago, IL; Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, Salisbury and Bethesda, MD; San Antonio, TX; Buffalo, NY, as well as its New York City headquarters. The Financial Times named Snowden Lane to its elite FT 300 list in 2020 for the sixth-straight year, recognizing it as one of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S. Many of the firm’s advisors have been recognized as FT 401 Top Retirement advisors, and a number by Forbes/Shook as Forbes Best-In-State Wealth advisors.

About Snowden Lane Partners

Snowden Lane is a nationally branded, open-architecture, hybrid registered investment advisor and broker-dealer that provides wealth advisory services to high net worth individuals, families, and institutional clients.

Snowden Lane is led by an experienced team of industry executives, including Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of the Board of Managers, Rob Mooney, Managing Partner & CEO, and Greg Franks, Managing Partner, President & COO, who are dedicated to building a client-focused, nationally branded, boutique wealth advisory partnership.

Snowden Lane is headquartered in New York City and operates an SEC registered investment adviser and a broker-dealer. Snowden Lane provides a multi-custodian, multi-currency platform, with aggregated performance reporting and leading analytical tools for clients and advisors. It further provides full operational, finance, compliance, human resources, and financial advisor transition support to its financial advisors.

For more information about Snowden Lane, please visit www.snowdenlane.com.

References to “Snowden Lane” and “Snowden Lane Partners” are references to Snowden Capital Advisors LLC, an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and its affiliated entities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005300/en/