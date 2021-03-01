Snowden Lane Partners : Welcomes Wells Fargo International Team in Miami

Former Wells Fargo Managing Director, former U.S. Diplomat, Brings $360 Million in Client Assets, Extensive LatAm Market Experience

Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture, today announced that former Wells Fargo Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Director, Armando A. Ureña, has joined the firm to expand Snowden Lane’s international wealth advisory business, a key focus area for the industry-leading and award-winning independent firm.

Based in Snowden Lane’s Coral Gables office, Ureña will form The Ureña Wealth Management Group, as a Senior Partner and Managing Director. He will be joined by Vice President and Financial Advisor, Huston A. Lorenzo, who joins from Axio Financial, and Investment and Planning Analyst, Johanna Haza, and Senior Operations Associate, Omar J. Macias, both of whom join from Wells Fargo.

“Having built relationships with clients and their families over a twenty-year career, I felt the need to be in a place where I can provide services and advice on a myriad of financial matters, not just those that were the focus of my previous firm,” said Ureña. “Snowden Lane has a reputation of being an accommodative firm that provides opportunity for advisors with a domestic and international client roster. I’m privileged to now be a part of such a successful and forward-looking team.”

“The Ureña Wealth Management Group’s success is built on a foundation of trust and clear communication,” said Richard Ganter, Managing Director of the Southeast for Snowden Lane. “In my 25 plus years of experience, I can say Armando is the consummate professional, centered around a fundamental belief that clients always come first. As a highly successful advisor he has earned impressive designations year after year such as Premier Advisor and Forbes Best in State in 2018, 2019 and 2020. He was an active member of Wells Fargo’s National Diversity Council and a member of Wells Fargo Advisor’s International Private Client Services Advisory Council. As a highly decorated advisor, he built lasting client relationships with families in the U.S. and Latin America and his team’s client assets of $360 million reflect a blend of both.”

Ganter added, “Armando has remarkable credentials, and the personal touch and rapport he establishes with his clients makes him an asset to any team. As we continue our growth trajectory in South Florida, talent like his will continue to differentiate Snowden Lane and keep our name at the center of any industry conversation about international capabilities.”

Ureña began his financial services career at Lehman Brothers' Private Investment Management Division serving international high-net-worth and institutional clients. In 2006, he moved to Wells Fargo where he received the Premier Advisor designation for his exceptional client service. Prior to entering the financial services industry, Armando served as a Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. State Department working in several embassies. He also spent three years with the U.S. Army.

“Snowden Lane has its origins in international wealth advisory,” said Snowden Lane President and COO, Greg Franks. “We have highly customized international capabilities and, for the right financial advisors, can be a wonderful home. We’re a national brand, committed to international clients, and we welcome discussion with high quality advisors looking for the right fit for their business.”

Added Snowden Lane CEO Rob Mooney: “Growing our international business certainly signifies strength, and our strategy has always been to grow consistent with our core mission and values. Armando’s team joining aligns perfectly with that strategy and we’re excited at what this represents for us not just this year, but for many years to come.”

Since its founding in 2011, Snowden Lane has rapidly built a national brand, attracting top industry talent from Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, UBS, JP Morgan, Raymond James, and Wells Fargo, among others. The firm has 12 offices around the country: Pasadena and San Diego, CA; New Haven, CT; Coral Gables, FL; Chicago, IL; Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, Salisbury and Bethesda, MD; San Antonio, TX; Buffalo, NY, as well as its New York City headquarters. The Financial Times named Snowden Lane to its elite FT 300 list in 2012 for the sixth-straight year, recognizing it as one of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S. Many of the firm’s advisors have been recognized as FT 401 Top Retirement advisors, and a number by Forbes/Shook as Forbes Best-In-State Wealth advisors.

About Snowden Lane Partners

Snowden Lane is a nationally branded, open-architecture, hybrid registered investment advisor and broker-dealer that provides wealth advisory services to high net worth individuals, families, and institutional clients.

Snowden Lane is led by an experienced team of industry executives, including Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of the Board of Managers, Rob Mooney, Managing Partner & CEO, and Greg Franks, Managing Partner, President & COO, who are dedicated to building a client-focused, nationally branded, boutique wealth advisory partnership.

Snowden Lane is headquartered in New York City and operates an SEC registered investment adviser and a broker-dealer. Snowden Lane provides a multi-custodian, multi-currency platform, with aggregated performance reporting and leading analytical tools for clients and advisors. It further provides full operational, finance, compliance, human resources, and financial advisor transition support to its financial advisors.

For more information about Snowden Lane, please visit www.snowdenlane.com.

References to “Snowden Lane” and “Snowden Lane Partners” are references to Snowden Capital Advisors LLC, an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and its affiliated entities.

