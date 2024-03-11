Stock market news
Nymex Overview : RBOB Futures Rangebound, but USGC RVP Change Leads to Surge -- OPIS
German Bund yield inches higher after biggest weekly drop in 12 weeks
Nvidia, Nikkei knocked - China dodges deflation
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan Wall Street's most bizarre reaction to the relatively benign U.S. employment report on Friday was a late selloff in stellar Nvidia - the artificial intelligence poster child that's almost doubled in price again this year.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Dominion Energy, Coinbase, Lam Research, Nvidia, M&S...
Chinese regulators ask large banks to step up support for Vanke, sources say
Fed projections to show if rate cut outlook stays intact through strong data
Japan Q4 GDP revised up to slight expansion, economy avoids recession