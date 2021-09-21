Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soaring gas prices not a crisis, reflect lack of investment -Qatar minister

09/21/2021 | 10:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Qatar Petroleum CEO and Minister of State for Energy Saad al-Kaabi speaks during a news conference in Doha

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar's energy minister said on Tuesday that he believes currently high gas prices reflect a lack of investment as well as a shortage of supply but added he did not regard the situation as a crisis.

"There is a huge demand from all our customers, and unfortunately we cannot cater for everybody. Unfortunately, in my view, this is due to the market not investing enough in the industry," Saad al-Kaabi said on the sidelines of Gastech industry conference in Dubai.

Asked if he expects high prices to last he said: "We hope not. We don't want these high prices, we don't think it is good for the consumers. We don't want $2 and we don't want $20, we want to have a reasonable price that is sustainable."

Gas prices have soared by around 280% in Europe this year and by more than 100% in the United States due to a range of factors including low storage levels, carbon prices and reduced Russian supply.

Separately, Kaabi, who is also the chief executive of state-owned Qatar Petroleum, the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier, said that the company will have 64 million tonnes of LNG coming to the market between 2025-2027, accounting for 15% of current global production.

The company has in February signed a contract for the first phase of its North Field LNG project expansion, aiming to boost the country's LNG output by 40% a year by 2026.

The expansion, which will take Qatar's LNG production capacity to 110 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from 77 million mtpa, is the largest single LNG project ever to be sanctioned, according to consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

He declined to give updates on the process, but said that the company is currently evaluating bids from international oil companies and other select partners and is expected to make a decision during the first quarter of next year.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Yousef Saba in Dubai, writing by Marwa Rashad in London; editing by Jason Neely and Nina Chestney)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:31aU.S. set to challenge American-JetBlue partnership, WSJ reports
RE
10:28aDraftKings makes $20 billion offer for Ladbrokes owner Entain - CNBC
RE
10:28aSoaring gas prices not a crisis, reflect lack of investment -Qatar minister
RE
10:26aLYFT : Uber could post first adjusted profit this quarter as ride demand returns
RE
10:25aBanks say draft capital rules make cryptoassets too costly to trade
RE
10:22aUK strikes deal for CO2 producer CF to restart operations
RE
10:08aMulti-family housing segment boosts U.S. homebuilding in August
RE
10:05aOil rallies on tight supplies in aftermath of U.S. storm
RE
10:01aGermany braces for energy supplier casualties
RE
09:59aToronto shares jump as Trudeau win lifts stimulus hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off
2Investors tune in as Universal leaps on market debut
3China Evergrande's rising default risks shift focus to possible Beijing..
4A life and death question for regulators: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?
5JPMorgan takes on British rivals with launch of digital bank Chase

HOT NEWS