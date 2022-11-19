Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Soccer-'I feel gay', FIFA chief attempts to empathise with marginalised

11/19/2022 | 09:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - FIFA President Press Conference

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) -FIFA President Gianni Infantino raised eyebrows on Saturday when he attempted to show empathy with marginalised groups by telling reporters in Qatar 'I feel gay ... I feel like a migrant worker'.

Infantino opened the traditional pre-World Cup news conference on Saturday with a lengthy monologue lambasting the critics of Qatar hosting the tournament because of the country's human rights record.

"Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel (like) a vagrant. Today I feel (like) a migrant worker," he said.

"I feel all of this because what I see ... brings me back to my personal story."

Infantino then detailed how he had grown up as the child of migrant workers in Switzerland and had been bullied for his accent and for having red hair and freckles.

"Of course, I am not Qatari, I am not an Arab, I am not African, I am not gay, I am not disabled," he later added.

"But I feel like it, because I know what it means to be discriminated, to be bullied, as a foreigner in a foreign country."

LGBT rights have been a touchstone issue for critics of the tournament because same-sex relations are illegal and punishable by up to three years of jail-time in Qatar.

"Judging by social media, your comments that you feel gay has caused some surprise to many in the gay community," one journalist later noted before asking Infantino a question.

"Because, they are saying, that if you really were gay you would not be able to say that because you would be admitting to effectively illegality."

FIFA's director of media relations Bryan Swanson, however, concluded the news conference with a personal message of support for his boss.

"I've seen a lot of criticism of Gianni Infantino since I've joined FIFA, in particular from the LGBTI community," he said.

"I'm sitting here in a privileged position on a global stage as a gay man here in Qatar. He has received assurances that everyone will be welcome ... Just because Gianni Infantino is not gay, does not mean he does not care. He does care."

(Reporting by Nick MulvenneyEditing by Frances Kerry)

By Nick Mulvenney


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
09:15aSoccer-FIFA chief accuses critics of Qatar of hypocrisy ahead of World Cup
RE
09:13aRussia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses, Pentagon official says
RE
09:11aSoccer-'I feel gay', FIFA chief attempts to empathise with marginalised
RE
08:55aUK to provide new air defence package for Ukraine
RE
08:55aUk pm sunak package will include 125 anti-aircraft guns, technol…
RE
08:54aUk pm sunak told zelenskiy in kyiv: the uk will provide a 50 mln…
RE
08:52aPolish villagers bury man killed in blast near Ukrainian border
RE
08:45aUkraine's Zelenskiy says he met UK PM Sunak in Kyiv
RE
07:57aGermany plans to tighten rules for firms highly dependent on China - document
RE
07:51aFuneral held for man killed by missile in Poland
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Warren Buffett's Berkshire warns about crypto website using its name
2Musk's pay trial asks if Tesla's growth justifies $56 billion compensat..
3Elon Musk Says Trump Poll Getting Around 1 Million Votes/Hour-Tweet
4Russia's Rusal: 2023 sales pick up after LME decision
5Interpol issues arrest warrant for Angola's dos Santos -Lusa news agenc..

HOT NEWS