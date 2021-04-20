Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soccer-Man City joining Chelsea in quitting Super League - reports

04/20/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Premier League leaders Manchester City were on the verge of pulling out of the newly-created European Super League on Tuesday, according to The Sun.

Shortly after the BBC reported that Chelsea were preparing to quit the controversial new competition, City appeared to be following suit as the project looked to be crumbling.

City were one of six English clubs announced among the 12 founders of the new competition that has provoked widespread condemnation from within the game and beyond.

Earlier on Tuesday manager Pep Guardiola said the Super League, in which 15 clubs would be permanent members, was not sport. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:43pDiscord ends sale talks with Microsoft - sources
RE
02:41pChina's Alibaba invests $350 million in capital increase to Turkey's Trendyol - trade registry
RE
02:39pApple targets remote workers with new iPad Pro, slim iMacs using own chips
RE
02:32pSoccer-Man City joining Chelsea in quitting Super League - reports
RE
02:28pU.S. Senator Capito expects Republican infrastructure proposal in coming days
RE
02:28pEU SET TO RATCHET UP AI FINES TO 6% OF TURNOVER : EU document
RE
02:24pSoccer-Chelsea to pull out of Super League - BBC report
RE
02:20pU.S. Treasury official, bank CEOs discuss boosting 'economic inclusion'
RE
02:20pAdeyemo, bank ceos discussed economic inclusion and need to expand credit access for low-, middle-income communitie
RE
02:20pU.s. treasury's adeyemo met with bank ceos, discussed review of economic, financial sanctions- statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Europe stocks post worst day of the year; Tobacco firms weigh
2Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
3Options on Coinbase Global start trading in robust volume
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : DogeDay hashtags help meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin hit new high

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ