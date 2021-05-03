Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soccer-Man United fan group demand owners launch new share scheme

05/03/2021 | 07:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United fans protest against their owners before the Manchester United v Liverpool Premier League match

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Manchester United's leading fan group has called on the club's American owners to open a share scheme to allow supporters to buy out the Glazer family's shares in the club.

The statement from the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) was issued after fan protests led to Sunday's match against Liverpool being postponed.

In an open letter to club co-chairman Joel Glazer, MUST called on Glazer to "put in place a share scheme that is accessible to all and that has shares with the same voting rights as those held by the Glazer family".

"Should the appetite be there amongst fans then you should welcome, and offer no opposition to, the Glazer Family shareholding being reduced to a minority or indeed being bought out altogether."

United were bought by Malcolm Glazer in 2005 and faced opposition from fans from the outset, with the leveraged nature of the deal the focus of criticism.

Following Malcolm Glazer's death in 2014, co-chairman Joel took on the leadership role at the club and played a prominent part in the recent Super League controversy - he was named the short-lived breakaway's founding vice-chairman.

That affair has relit the always smouldering protest movement amongst United fans with a fan demonstration at the club's training ground followed by Sunday's protests which involved clashes with police.

Glazer has apologised for the club's involvement in the Super League project, which would have seen 12 of the top clubs in Europe breakaway from the established structures to create a privately owned championship.

But MUST said they did not accept the apology.

The four-point plan also called on the club to engage with the British government's review of the sport's governance and "use this as an opportunity to rebalance the current ownership structure in the favour of supporters".

MUST also demanded independent directors be immediately appointed to the club's board to "protect the interest of the club as a football club, not its shareholders" and called for consultation with season ticket holders on any future changes "including the competitions we play in"

The letter concluded: "We request a response to this 4 point plan, in public and in writing, by Friday. This is the only way to move this issue on. We strongly suggest you take it."

United did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

By Simon Evans


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35aPhoenix LTC Selects SecuGen’s U20-A Fingerprint Sensor for Safer Dispensing of Medication
SE
07:27aDollar retreats as traders brace for more U.S. data
RE
07:25aSoccer-Man United fan group demand owners launch new share scheme
RE
07:24aFutures kick off month on firm footing; economic data in focus
RE
07:24aIn Mexico autos town, labor rights falter despite U.S. trade deal
RE
07:23aTSX futures rise on gold boost ahead of factory activity data
RE
07:23aDigital Dollar Project to launch five U.S. central bank digital currency pilots
RE
07:05aThe City of Pompano Beach Parks and Recreation Department Announces All-Inclusive Playground
SE
07:02aAirport security app Clear looks to score with U.S. 'vaccine passport'
RE
07:01aCorn hits 8-year high as dry weather in Brazil raises supply concern
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ethereum breaks past $3,000 to quadruple in value in 2021
2EXCLUSIVE: Tesla, under scrutiny in China, steps up engagement with regulators - sources
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
4Ethereum breaks past $3,000 to quadruple in value in 2021
5NIO INC. : NIO : Global EV Strategy and Our Thought Leadership

HOT NEWS
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ