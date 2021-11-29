Soccer-Manchester United appoint German Rangnick as interim manager

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Manchester United have named German Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday, eight days after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season, subject to work visa requirements. Following this period, Ralf and the club have agreed that he will continue in a consultancy role for a further two years," the club said in a statement. (Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Toby Chopra)