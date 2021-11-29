Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soccer-Manchester United appoint German Rangnick as interim manager

11/29/2021 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Manchester United have named German Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday, eight days after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season, subject to work visa requirements. Following this period, Ralf and the club have agreed that he will continue in a consultancy role for a further two years," the club said in a statement. (Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:37aSoccer-Manchester United appoint German Rangnick as interim manager
RE
06:35aUK mortgage approvals slide to lowest since mid-2020 - BoE
RE
06:32aCopper climbs as inventories outweigh easing Omicron fears
RE
06:31aSoccer-Manchester United appoint German Rangnick as interim manager
RE
06:30aRussian real estate developer plans secondary listing in 2023, preferably in new york - ceo
RE
06:26aMorgan Stanley cuts Q1 2022 Brent oil forecast on Omicron risks
RE
06:25aDollar wobbles, currencies partly pull back on Omicron shock moves
RE
06:22aExplainer-U.S. gasoline prices could fall below $3 if oil market sustains losses
RE
06:22aHigh COVID case count, Omicron prompt S.Korea not to relax curbs
RE
06:08aMacau casino shares plunge after execs arrested
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street Week Ahead: COVID-19 fears reappear as a threat to market
2Evergrande shares fall after chairman cuts stake; Fantasia suspends tra..
3News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day
4Nissan unveils $18 billion electrification push in bid to draw level wi..
5CONTINENTAL AG : Goldman Sachs downgrades from Neutral to Sell

HOT NEWS