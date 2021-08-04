Soccer -Torino FC boss urges Serie A to reconsider private equity deal

MILAN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of Serie A soccer club
Torino FC urged the Italian soccer league to consider the sale
of a stake of the league business to private equity investors,
following a proposed deal agreed by Spain's La Liga.
Faced with the end of a cycle of rapid growth in the value
of TV rights and pummelled by a year of next to zero ticket
sales due to restrictions to curb the pandemic, soccer leagues
and clubs are scrambling to find alternative sources of revenue.
La Liga said on Wednesday it had agreed in principle a
"multipronged" deal with CVC including a 2.7 billion euros
($3.2 billion) cash infusion in return for 10% of its revenue,
as well as the creation of a new company housing a range of
commercial activities in which CVC would take a 10% stake.
CVC previously entered talks to buy a stake in the media
business of Serie A as part of a consortium earlier this year,
but the deal fell through following objections from some clubs.
"I think we should reconsider it, given the current
circumstances," Urbano Cairo told Reuters in a phone interview.
"It was a good idea and it's a pity that someone has arrived
before us," he added.
Cairo, a media businessman who has been the owner of Torino
since 2005, said La Liga's deal with CVC was the right way to
respond to the dramatic revenue fall which soccer clubs are
facing.
"La Liga's deal shows that it is right to make a deal like
this, because soccer is living through a very delicate phase due
to the lack of revenue, from ticket sales to sponsorships",
Cairo said.
He said Spain's La Liga had been able to develop its
business in recent years, boosting its media revenue abroad.
"(La Liga president Javier) Tebas has proven to have very
clear in mind how to generate more value from the soccer
business," Cairo said.
