Social Impact Commerce Platform ShoppingGives Announces Client Steven Madden, Ltd.

CHICAGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShoppingGives announces new client, Steven Madden, Ltd. The partnership will include the company's portfolio of brands, starting with Greats.com and DolceVita.com.

ShoppingGives is the leading social impact commerce platform as the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. With a commitment to social impact and the ways in which brands and retailers engage consumers in charitable campaigns, the environment is at the forefront of consumers' minds.

In partnership with GREATS, ShoppingGives also announces the launch of its first-ever Impact Fund, #GREATSDOINGGREAT Impact Fund. The fund is a customized portfolio for GREATS to align with environmental and sustainable development charities. Donations will be split amongst the GREATS Impact Fund to support various charities in the sustainability space, or allow the consumer to designate the donation to a specific charity

"We are proud to announce that Steven Madden, Ltd. joins us as a retail partner to our platform in their continued support of charitable giving," says Ronny Sage, CEO, and founder of ShoppingGives. "Steve Madden embodies a retail group that is committed to supporting causes focused on creating the greatest amount of impact – we are thrilled to elevate and help them expand their impact, " says Ronny Sage, founder of ShoppingGives.

About ShoppingGives

ShoppingGives, the leading social impact commerce platform, is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands including Steve Madden, GREATS, Kenneth Cole, Natori, White + Warren, Sakara Life, Solstice Sunglasses, Tomboyx, Fresh Clean Tees, Blind Barber, Huron, and Neighborhood Goods to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. Our suite of social impact marketing technologies enables a data-driven approach to cause-marketing, empowering brands to create more authentic, higher-converting customer experiences by promoting corporate social responsibility while maintaining cause marketing regulation, enabling donations 1.5M+ 501c(3) nonprofits.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, GREATS®, BB Dakota® and Mad Love®, Steve Madden is a licensee of various brands, including Anne Klein® and Superga®. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden's wholesale distribution includes department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, national chains, mass merchants and online retailers. Steve Madden also operates retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including ready-to-wear, outerwear, eyewear, hosiery, jewelry, fragrance, luggage and bedding and bath products. For local store information and the latest Steve Madden booties, pumps, men's and women's boots, fashion sneakers, slippers, dress shoes, sandals and more, visit http://www.stevemadden.com.

