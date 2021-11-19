Social Media Marketing Professional Development Courses From University of Phoenix Expedite Upskilling

New track is designed for busy adults to gain in-demand social media marketing skills

The Great Resignation continues to be part of the landscape for today’s workforce as many working adults are ready to shift their career focus and strategy. During National Career Development Month, University of Phoenix shares that it has expanded its support for learning autonomy and in-demand skills with new social media marketing Professional Development Courses. These courses are designed to help busy adults develop career-ready skills in growing fields within a short time.

Professional development courses offers learners skill-building opportunities to save time and money outside of a traditional university courseload.

According to Emsi Burning Glass, a leader in labor market analysis, there have been nearly 19,000 unique job openings for social media marketing related roles over the last 12 months. There has been a 75% increase from a year ago; with 2,371 unique social media marketing related job openings in October 2020, to 4,143 in October 2021. The new Social Media Marketing track is mapped to in-demand skills employers frequently post in job descriptions, as identified by Emsi Burning Glass. These skills include building social media marketing campaigns, content creation, analytics, working with top social media platforms and more.

“The track is designed help people learn new social media marketing skills they can add to their resumé in just weeks,” said Mukund Sudarsan, vice president general manager of Professional Development at University of Phoenix. “These courses are unique because they align to in-demand skills and professional industry certification exams that can help participants demonstrate job skills needed to effectively manage social media platforms.”

The track, which contains two courses, can also prepare individuals to test for a related industry certification exam. The University’s non-credit professional development courses are 100% online, self-directed, and typically take about 30 hours to complete, so learners can finish them on their own schedule.

Learners can review and complete the assessments as many times as they like to ensure they are grasping key concepts and demonstrating the new skill. Upon successful completion of a course, participants can also showcase their new-found skills to employers by sharing a certificate of completion.

The catalog of professional development courses continues to grow, with content in digital marketing, non-clinical healthcare, information technology, and virtual teaching. The University continues to build its course portfolio for today’s busy professionals who need to upskill quickly and affordably in a changing job market. For more information visit: phoenix.edu/professional-development.

