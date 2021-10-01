Social Media Strategies Summit for Higher Education Brings Social Media Strategy to Higher Education Professionals Around the Globe

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI), a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, will be hosting the upcoming Social Media Strategies Summit for Higher Education in an entirely digital format on October 18-21, 2021. Designed to help share social media marketing strategies from today’s leading colleges and universities, the event will offer attendees a myriad of exciting education and networking opportunities.



The summit will seek to educate and provide helpful strategies to implement a successful social media plan to position their institution for success. Attendees will also learn how best to assess and audit ongoing social media initiatives and revitalize their strategy framework in conjunction with experienced brand practitioners who will assist in identifying new and creative ideas.

This year’s event, which will be inaugurated by summit emcee, Elizabeth Hornsby, Graduate Coordinator at the Southeastern Louisiana University, will feature a series of live, 45-minute-long presentations which will be held throughout the conference. Presentation topics will include “Tapping into Student Communities and Channels for Marketing Insights” by Campus Sonar; “Guidelines for Vetting and Setting up New Campus Social Accounts” by UC Santa Barbara; “Using Metrics to Build Support and Advocate for Social Media Resources” by Yale Medicine; and “Content Matters: Transforming Social Media Engagement into Tangible Content” by Harvard Business School’s Office of Alumni Relations. Other notable presenters will include the likes of Regis College, Northwestern State University of Louisiana, Central Washington University, Penn State, Bucknell University, and the University of Pittsburgh, among various others.

In addition to the live presentations, the Social Media Strategies Summit for Higher Education will also play host to several pertinent round-table discussions, including “How Higher Education Professionals Can Grow from a Social Media Position” and “Mental Health and Wellness for Social Media Managers.”

Furthermore, attendees will have the unique opportunity to network with higher education peers from across the country, allowing conference delegates to share experiences and learn new social media strategies alongside their colleagues from the United States and globally in a single seamless virtual forum.

Additional information about the Social Media Strategies Summit for Higher Education, as well as details for registration, can be found at the following link: https://socialmediastrategiessummit.com/higher-ed-virtual-october-2021/

About Social Media Strategies Summit:

Created by the Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI), Social Media Strategies Summit is a series of events across the United States, from New York City to Chicago to San Francisco. As the longest-running social media conference in the nation, Social Media Strategies Summit is proud to offer opportunities for guests to network, learn and hopefully advance their careers in the process. The summit also offers a vast resource center online, providing over 200 talks and case studies from other events.

