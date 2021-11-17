Social Solutions Announces New Closed-Loop Referrals Platform

Accelerating lasting social change through an ecosystem that connects community organizations to serve people more effectively

Social Solutions Global, the leading cloud software provider for nonprofit and public sector social service organizations, today announced the availability of its new Closed-Loop Referrals functionality. With an initial rollout in five cities across the US, Closed-Loop Referrals allows community-based organizations (CBOs) to search for partners, make referrals and collaborate to ensure clients get the comprehensive care they need to make progress in their lives.

Individuals and families often need multiple services on their path to success, but, without effective data sharing between CBOs, there is little visibility into how they are being served as a whole. Participants end up telling their story to multiple organizations, giving the same information to organizations that are not coordinated. CBOs end up collecting disparate data, which ultimately results in the inability to measure outcomes and impact at the community level. Closed-Loop Referrals provides a two-way communication path between CBOs using Apricot, making it easy to share data proactively and productively. Additionally, organizations gain visibility into the progress of service delivery, allowing for more effective referrals.

The Social Solutions Closed-Loop Referrals platform is free – it is a no-cost way for organizations to broaden their referral networks and build new partnerships with like-minded organizations. As Social Solutions continues expanding Referral capabilities in the months ahead, customers on Apricot, ETO, and Penelope, will benefit from having these capabilities integrated into the products they already use today.

“Closed-Loop Referrals offers game changing functionality that will increase the likelihood of success for every individual and family in need. Delivering on our mission to empower communities to accelerate lasting social change, this trusted community referral network for nonprofits and public sector organizations will connect more people with the services they need more quickly while providing not only comprehensive care but also a comprehensive view into how people are progressing holistically,” said Erin Mulligan Nelson, CEO of Social Solutions.

“The need for services is at an unprecedented level and most people require care from multiple organizations, but the referral system in place within communities is still a manual process,” said John Manganaro, CPO of Social Solutions. “Closed-Loop Referrals removes the well-intentioned but ultimately inefficient methods of connecting humans to the services they need. It takes the onus off of the participant and helps case workers provide a true closed loop confirmation that the participant is getting the help they need.”

Closed-Loop Referrals is currently available in Baltimore, Fresno, Minneapolis St. Paul, San Antonio and Washington DC to organizations who use Apricot. Social Solutions expects to expand the program geographically in 2022 and include organizations using any case management software. By ultimately extending Closed-Loop Referrals to customers and non-customers alike, Social Solutions hopes to facilitate connections between like-minded CBOs and power even greater social change in communities throughout the US.

