Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Social gaming firm Rec Room valued at $3.5 bln in Coatue-led funding round

12/20/2021 | 12:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Social gaming platform Rec Room said on Monday it fetched a valuation of $3.5 billion after raising $145 million in a funding round led by hedge fund Coatue Management, riding on the pandemic-fueled boom in digital entertainment.

Other existing investors who participated in the funding round included Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures and Madrona Venture Group.

The Seattle-based company, which allows users to create customizable and interactive gaming rooms, said it currently had more than 37 million people on its platform. It added that the number of monthly users had surged by nearly 450% since November 2020.

Founded in 2016, Rec Room's free platform is available on mobile devices, game consoles, PCs and VR headsets. The company had last raised $100 million in March, when it was valued at $1.25 billion.

The valuations of firms offering digital connectivity to consumers have jumped this year as pandemic-related closures drove more people online.

Companies in the automotive, aviation and technology sectors have started to dip their toes in the so-called "metaverse", a shared digital space often using virtual reality or augmented reality accessible through the internet.

Niantic Inc, the AR platform behind Pokemon Go, raised $300 million https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/pokemon-go-creator-niantic-valued-9-bln-after-coatues-investment-2021-11-22 from Coatue at a valuation of $9 billion last month.

In September, messaging platform Discord raised $500 million in a funding round, valuing the social networking company at about $15 billion, according to media reports. (Reporting by Manya Saini and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:47pWho chief scientist soumya swaminathan says with case numbers going up from omicron, all health systems are going to be under strain
RE
12:46pWho chief scientist soumya swaminathan says it is unwise to sit back and assume that omicron is a mild variant and will not cause severe disease
RE
12:45pWho chief scientist soumya swaminathan says existing immunity in parts of south africa could account for milder omicron cases
RE
12:44pWho chief scientist soumya swaminathan says it's early days to conclude omicron is a milder variant
RE
12:44pSocial gaming firm Rec Room valued at $3.5 bln in Coatue-led funding round
RE
12:41pOracle to buy Cerner for $28.3 billion in healthcare sector push
RE
12:41pUK PM says wine and cheese gathering was 'people at work'
RE
12:40pWho chief tedros expresses concern that many health professionals are leaving the system because of covid, partly due to burn-out
RE
12:33pSputnik V due to submit vaccine data to WHO by end December
RE
12:33pWho senior adviser bruce aylward, clarifying earlier comments, says 20 % of 1.5 bln vaccines pledged for covax have been shipped
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks, oil falter on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks
2Tesla's Musk says he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year
3China would not fear confrontation with U.S. - foreign minister
4Novo Nordisk shares tank after key drug hope hit by U.S. supply issues
5Analyst recommendations: Anthem, AT&T, Block, Fedex, Visa...

HOT NEWS