Social gaming firm Rec Room valued at $3.5 bln in Coatue-led funding round

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Social gaming platform Rec Room said on
Monday it fetched a valuation of $3.5 billion after raising $145
million in a funding round led by hedge fund Coatue Management,
riding on the pandemic-fueled boom in digital entertainment.
Other existing investors who participated in the funding
round included Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures and Madrona
Venture Group.
The Seattle-based company, which allows users to create
customizable and interactive gaming rooms, said it currently had
more than 37 million people on its platform. It added that the
number of monthly users had surged by nearly 450% since November
2020.
Founded in 2016, Rec Room's free platform is available on
mobile devices, game consoles, PCs and VR headsets. The company
had last raised $100 million in March, when it was valued at
$1.25 billion.
The valuations of firms offering digital connectivity to
consumers have jumped this year as pandemic-related closures
drove more people online.
Companies in the automotive, aviation and technology sectors
have started to dip their toes in the so-called "metaverse", a
shared digital space often using virtual reality or augmented
reality accessible through the internet.
Niantic Inc, the AR platform behind Pokemon Go, raised $300
million https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/pokemon-go-creator-niantic-valued-9-bln-after-coatues-investment-2021-11-22
from Coatue at a valuation of $9 billion last month.
In September, messaging platform Discord raised $500 million
in a funding round, valuing the social networking company at
about $15 billion, according to media reports.
(Reporting by Manya Saini and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru;
Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)