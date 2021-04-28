Log in
Société Générale Effekten GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/28/2021
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Société Générale Effekten GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Société Générale Effekten GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.04.2021 / 17:09
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Société Générale Effekten GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2021
Address: https://sg-zertifikate.de/service/rechtliche-dokumente/registrierungsformulare-und-jahresabschluesse

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2021
Address: https://sg-zertifikate.de/service/rechtliche-dokumente/registrierungsformulare-und-jahresabschluesse

28.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Société Générale Effekten GmbH
Neue Mainzer Str. 46-50
60311 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.sg-zertifkate.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1190138  28.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190138&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
