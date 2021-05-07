Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Societe Generale : CEO Interview - Q1 2021 Results (video)

05/07/2021 | 05:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Societe Generale, one of the largest European financial services groups, reports results for Q1 2021. CEO Frédéric Oudéa comments on the Group’s results.

Watch video interview and read transcript: http://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/q1-2021-results/

Topics covered in the interview include:

- Q1 2021 results review
- Business lines trends
- Outlook 2021

About Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 133,000 members of staff in 61 countries and supports on a daily basis 30 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

  • French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;
  • International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;
  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale’s newsroom page where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:45aRogue Baron Plc - Appointment of ex Diageo spirits industry veteran
PR
05:45aDERBY'S TAKE : Firm Measurements of Fed's Bond Buying Success Prove Elusive
DJ
05:44aMODEC  : 2021 First Quarter Financial Results
PU
05:44aJAPAN BEST RESCUE SYSTEM  : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results(2nd quarter)
PU
05:43a#COVIDSOS : India Twitter paints desperate picture of COVID-19 crisis
RE
05:43aNOBINA  : Annual and Sustainability Report 2020/2021
AQ
05:42aAMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results
PU
05:42aIMMERSION  : Generated 14% of revenue growth over first quarter 2020, positive operating cash flow, and strong profitability
PU
05:42aPERSPECTA  : Amended Peraton Credit Agreements
PU
05:42aPAVMED  : Four new senior executives will support growth strategy focused on multi-channel EsoGuard commercialization
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTO vaccine waiver could take months to negotiate, faces opposition -experts
2Square sails past profit estimates as bitcoin volumes surge
3Oil prices set for weekly gain despite India virus surge
4MODERNA, INC. : U.S. MOVE TO LOOSEN VACCINE PATENTS WILL DRAW DRUG COMPANIES TO BARGAIN: lawyers
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Upgraded to Buy by Morgan Stanley

HOT NEWS