Socure : Recognized by CB Insights in the Fintech 250 as One of the Fastest Growing Companies Globally for the Third Year in a Row

Socure Highlighted in the Elite List of 250 Companies Selected from a Pool of 17,000+ for its Massive Customer Growth of 277% in 2021 and Net Retention Rate of 177% Driven by Near-Zero Attrition

CB Insights today named Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, to the fourth annual Fintech 250, an elite list of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology. This marks the third consecutive year Socure has been honored among the fastest growing fintech companies globally. This year’s list was unveiled on stage at CB Insights’ Future of Fintech conference in New York City.

“This is the fourth class of the Fintech 250, and it’s also the most international, representing 26 countries. These 250 fintech startups are attacking an incredibly diverse array of financial services opportunities across 19 sectors, including digital banking, insurance, payroll, retail investing, and more,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “After being named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 last year, the 2020 class saw 17 companies go public and 25 get acquired. They also went on to raise over $25B in additional financing and forged more than 380 new partnerships after being recognized. The Fintech 250 has a history of spotlighting the very best fintech companies, and this year is no different. We're excited to see how these fintech startups disrupt and transform financial services in the years ahead."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of over 17,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores, CB Insights’ proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

“Socure’s fintech customer base continues to rapidly increase with the majority of our partners now deploying six or more Socure solutions across their entire portfolio and customer lifecycle, making Socure the go-to-partner and golden standard for all things identity verification and fraud prevention in fintech,” said Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure. “Having our company and the very difficult problems we’re solving recognized for the third year in a row by a respected organization such as CB Insights, alongside so many of our best customers and other top fintech innovators, is an honor and a testament to the incredibly talented team that we have here at Socure.”

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification and trust. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, and the broader internet to verify identities in real time. The company has more than 750 customers across the financial services, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the top five banks, seven of the top 10 card issuers, three of the top MSBs, the top payroll provider, the top credit bureau, top crypto exchanges, top Buy Now, Pay Later providers, the largest online gaming operators, and over 100 of the largest fintechs. Marquee customers include Chime, Varo Money, Public, Stash, and DraftKings. Investors include Accel, Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Flint Capital, Capital One Ventures, Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Synchrony, Sorenson, Two Sigma Ventures, and others.

Socure has received numerous industry awards and accolades, including being named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100 List, Forbes’ Fintech 50 List 2021, and Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers 2021, being named to CB Insights: The 2021 Fintech 250 for the third year in a row, being awarded Best New Technology Introduced Over the Last 12 Months—Data and Data Services at the 2020 American Financial Technology Awards (AFTAs), being ranked number 70 in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, being listed as a Gartner Cool Vendor, being recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 25 Machine Learning Startups to Watch, and being awarded Finovate’s Award for Best Use of AI/ML, to name a few.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005006184/en/