Socure : Recognized as the Leader in Digital Identity & Trust Alongside Many of its Customers on Latest Forbes List of Top 50 Fintechs of 2021

The company’s momentum of 113% year-over-year growth continues, underscoring how Socure’s technology has become the gold standard across all verticals

Socure, the leading platform for digital identity trust, today announced it has landed two spots on the prestigious Forbes Fintech 50 List 2021. The exclusive list selects the world’s most innovative financial technology companies that are disrupting legacy financial institutions and vendors by changing how people access services and transact online.

"We are excited to be showcased in the Forbes Top 50 Fintech Companies list as the leader in the identity verification and trust space,” said Johnny Ayers, Founder and CEO of Socure. “There was a reinvention of financial services that happened over the last year, from online brokerage, to digital assets, to lending, to card issuance, to new forms of credit like buy now, pay later. It’s logical that many of these trailblazers made this list, leading the innovation and scale for this new digital age. In order to scale and manage risk, these companies face similar challenges at account origination and transaction. Socure is the common denominator and essential technology powering this tremendous growth.”

Socure is listed in two categories on the Fintech 50, including the "Newcomers" and "The Future of Payments." The company sits among 20 other fintechs also making debut appearances, and Socure is one of only 10 payments-focused fintechs to be recognized.

“Socure is the industry-leading identity verification and trust platform,” said Aman Sharma, Partner at Capital One Ventures. “While there are multiple point products available in the market, Socure is the only complete solution that meets the challenging demands of extremely high growth, low user friction, and low risk for the onboarding and identity engines at the top companies in the world.”

Socure’s 2021 appearance on the Fintech 50 list comes shortly after several notable milestones, including explosive 113% year-over-year growth, a strategic investment by Capital One Ventures, key leadership hires, and a $100m Series D round led by Accel, which marked the company’s valuation surpassing a billion dollars.

To qualify for the sixth annual Fintech 50, startups must have either headquarters or substantial operations in the U.S. and be private as of the publication date.

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity trust. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, and the broader internet to verify identities in real time. The company has more than 400 customers across the financial services, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the top five banks, seven of the top 10 card issuers, three of the top MSBs, the top payroll provider, the top credit bureau, the top online gaming operator, the top buy now pay later provider, and over 100 of the largest Fintechs. Marquee customers include Chime, Varo Money, Public, Stash, and DraftKings. Investors include Accel, Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Flint Capital, Capital One Ventures, Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Synchrony, Sorenson, Two Sigma Ventures, and others.

Socure has received numerous industry awards and accolades, including being named to Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers 2021, being awarded Best New Technology Introduced Over the Last 12 Months—Data and Data Services at the 2020 American Financial Technology Awards (AFTAs), being ranked number 70 in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, being listed as a Gartner Cool Vendor, being recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 25 Machine Learning Startups to Watch, being named to CB Insights: The Fintech 250, and being awarded Finovate’s Award for Best Use of AI/ML, to name a few.

