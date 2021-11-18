Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SodaStream Kicks Off the Holiday Shopping Season with Over 40% Off New Terra Sparkling Water Maker

11/18/2021 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The World’s Leading Sparkling Water Maker Offers Special Discount For the Holidays

SodaStream is igniting the holiday shopping season this year with an irresistible deal on its newest machine, the Terra Sparkling Water Maker. The must-have kitchen appliances will be available for $59.99, forty dollars off its standard retail price, at SodaStream.com as well as major retailers such as Target, Amazon and Bed, Bath & Beyond. The SodaStream Terra is quickly becoming the most popular SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211118005555/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

SodaStream, a pioneer in the sparkling water maker industry, transformed its customer experience this year with the launch of the Terra. The next generation of SodaStream sparkling water makers offers consumers an upgraded experience as they search for high-quality sustainable kitchen products. The machine’s design combines a beautiful mix of textures, high polish and matte finishes and fits seamlessly into any kitchen. In addition to its aesthetic design, the Terra elevates the physicality of carbonating water with a more ergonomic carbonating button.

The Terra is the perfect gift for anyone on your list this holiday season; it offers consumers a better way to bubble as they create the best kind of sparkling water – the one you make yourself. In addition to the sparkling water maker’s ease of use, the Terra is a gift to our planet. Every family with a reusable SodaStream bottle saves thousands of single-use plastic bottles from ending up in landfills.

For those looking for a long-lasting holiday gift for their loved ones, look no further than the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker. The nationwide promotion will be available November 21 through December 4.

About SodaStream

SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world’s leading sparkling water brand by volume consumption. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. SodaStream bubbles are better for the consumer - healthy, easy to make, light to carry - and better for the planet - replacing thousands of single-use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. Products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores across 46 countries. To learn more about SodaStream visit www.SodaStream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:10aFLUTTER : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
06:10aHormel Foods Donation Helps Fight Hunger in Nevada
AQ
06:10aINTAPP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06:10aENI : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
06:10aFrench Regulator Caught in Crossfire as SMCP Investor Battle Shows No Signs of Abating
DJ
06:09aHOLCIM : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
06:09aEntergy Shareholders Award $10M in Charitable Contributions Year-to-Date to Help Communities Thrive
AQ
06:09aVeteran African Banker Nominated to Board of Directors
AQ
06:09aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
06:08aSYMRISE AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER AG : Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg
2Nvidia forecasts upbeat revenue on metaverse hopes
3Amazon may drop Visa as partner on U.S. credit card
4Stocks, dollar pause their climbs; lira locked in tailspin
5Exclusive-U.S. asks Japan, China, others to consider tapping oil reserv..

HOT NEWS