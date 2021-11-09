Log in
SodaStream Takes Yet Another Step for the Planet with Carbon Impact Transparency

11/09/2021 | 12:41pm EST
The leading sparkling water maker environmental brand receives Global Carbon Footprint Certification and will start labeling its Sparkling Water Makers in aims to better inform consumers on sustainable choices

SodaStream International Ltd. today announced that carbon footprint data, certified by the Carbon Trust, will be available for the Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker. In the coming months, SodaStream will also publish the labels for its recently introduced Terra Sparkling Water Maker.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006327/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

SodaStream has been leading by example on the environmental front and saving single-use plastic waste by offering consumers a new sustainable way to drink. Last Earth Day, the company pledged to eliminate 78 billion single-use plastic bottles by 2025. By essence, one SodaStream saves up to thousands of single-use plastic bottles. Carbon transparency is a further extension of SodaStream’s commitment to the planet.

The Carbon Trust is an independent and expert guide to Net Zero, bringing purpose led, vital expertise from the climate change frontline. The Carbon Trust has pioneered decarbonization for more than 20 years for businesses, governments and organizations around the world. As part of this, the Carbon Trust measures and certifies the environmental footprint of organizations, supply chains and products.

SodaStream achieved the Carbon Trust Reducing Carbon product carbon footprint label (for the Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker) which is a visual symbol of its actual footprint reduction achievements.

This certification also serves as a pledge to the future, as the use of the Carbon Reduction Label requires re-certification every two years, where it must be demonstrated that the Product Carbon Footprint of a certified product or service continues to reduce.

Carbon impact is a recognized quantifiable measurement aligned with climate action efforts that SodaStream is proud to share at the very moment our leaders are meeting at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow”, commented SodaStream Global CMO Karin Schifter-Maor.

About SodaStream

SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world’s leading sparkling water-maker brand. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless good bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. Sodastream bubbles are better for the consumer - healthy, easy to make, light to carry - and better for the planet - replacing thousands of single-use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. Products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores across 46 countries. To learn more about SodaStream visit corp.sodastream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
