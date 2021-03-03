Soft-Tex : International Unveils Serta Arctic Powered by REACTEX and New Innovations for Home Textiles Week

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft-Tex International, Inc., a leading manufacturer of innovative bedding and home comfort products, is excited to introduce its new Spring 2021 product collections for Home Textiles Week headlined by the next generation of REACTEX® products, new accessories powered by Cool Coat®, and new 2-sided memory foam pillow constructions.

Next Generation REACTEX Cooling Products

Soft-Tex is excited to unveil the Serta Arctic Powered by REACTEX collection of top of bed products in partnership with Serta Simmons Bedding. These products feature top-of-the-line cooling capabilities with enhanced cooling capacity from earlier versions of REACTEX in excess of 40x cooler than products without REACTEX. Available product lines will span all top of bed utility categories including memory foam and fiber pillows, mattress toppers, mattress pads, mattress protectors, sheets, and more.

Launch of REACTEX Regulate Technology with Built-In Cooling and Warming

REACTEX Regulate is a brand new, patent-pending collection of products featuring 2-sided climate control with one side REACTEX cooling and the other warming. Market product introductions include a reversible mattress protector and memory foam pillow with other top of bed introductions forthcoming.

New iComfort By Serta Top of Bed Accessories featuring Cool Coat Technology

Soft-Tex is also pleased to partner with Serta Simmons Bedding for the launch of a cool-to-the-touch collection of products under the iComfort by Serta brand. All products in this collection will feature Soft-Tex's Cool Coat technology which is a PCM-based, cool-to-the-touch technology. Available product lines in the iComfort by Serta collection will include memory foam and fiber pillows, mattress toppers, mattress pads, and mattress and pillow protectors.

The new Serta Arctic powered by REACTEX and iComfort by Serta accessories have been developed to provide retail differentiation in both technology and price points, aligned with Serta Simmons Bedding's branding strategy.

Duo Dough™ Memory Foam Pillows

Soft-Tex has long been known for its innovations in molded memory foam pillows, having been the first to achieve the CertiPUR-US certification for molded foam. Now, with the introduction of Duo Dough™, Soft-Tex is excited to introduce a collection of 2-in-1 foam pillows featuring its proprietary SensorDō™ memory foam on one side and choice of wellness infusion on the other.

Domestic Fiber & Hybrid Production Capacity

Soft-Tex has available fiber and hybrid production capacity for pillows and mattress toppers launching a menu of well-priced programs with available stock for immediate delivery.

Additionally, this announcement comes on the heels of Soft-Tex's recognition as part of Home Textile Today's Textile Champion Awards for Digital Engagement Excellence. Vice President of Marketing, Taylor Jones, will join a panel conversation on Tuesday March 23rd during market week. For more information, please visit hometextilesweek.com.

To book a virtual market appointment with Soft-Tex executives during Home Textile Week, please contact Eric Hasper at ehasper(at)soft-tex.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soft-tex-international-unveils-serta-arctic-powered-by-reactex-and-new-innovations-for-home-textiles-week-301239222.html

SOURCE Soft-Tex