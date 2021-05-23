Log in
SoftBank CEO slams Games as Japan races to catch up on vaccinations

05/23/2021 | 10:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Japan's SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son attends a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese tycoon Masayoshi Son warned of significant dangers around holding the Olympics in Tokyo, where the government on Monday kicked off a mass vaccination drive to catch up with other countries and ensure a "safe and secure" Games.

In a series of tweets, the SoftBank Group CEO expressed bewilderment and concern about the Tokyo Olympics, calling Japan a "vaccine laggard" and saying the slow inoculation drive less than two months before the start of the Games could put people's lives at risk.

"Currently more than 80% of people want the Olympics to be postponed or cancelled. Who and on what authority is it being forced through?" the billionaire executive wrote in a Twitter post in Japanese over the weekend.

In a follow-up tweet late on Sunday, Son wrote: "Does the IOC (International Olympic Committee) have the power to decide that the Games would go ahead?

"There's talk about a huge penalty (if the Games are cancelled). But if 100,000 people from 200 countries descend on vaccine-laggard Japan and the mutant variant spreads, lives could be lost, subsidies could result if a state of emergency is called, and gross domestic product could fall. If we consider what the public has to endure, I think we could have a lot more to lose."

Son's tweets followed comments on Friday https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-idCNL2N2N80BL from IOC Vice President John Coates that the games would "absolutely" go ahead even if Tokyo was under COVID-19 restrictions.

Earlier this month, Son said in a TV interview he was "afraid" of having the Olympics, partly due to the severity of the pandemic in some countries.

VAX LAGGARD

Japan remains under state-of-emergency curbs https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-approve-more-covid-19-vaccines-state-emergency-set-widen-2021-05-21 that have progressively been expanded as a fourth wave of infections rips through the population.

That contrasts with some other major economies that are beginning to ease lockdown measures as vaccinations race ahead. The Games begin on July 23.

Japan has vaccinated just 4.4% of its population, the slowest among the world's larger, rich countries, and has recorded 711,360 infections and 12,232 COVID-19 deaths from the virus.

The military began mass vaccinations in Tokyo and Osaka on Monday with the newly approved Moderna Inc dose. The medical system in the western city of Osaka is particularly feeling the pressure of surging infections.

The government has vowed to finish vaccinating all eligible elderly who wish to be inoculated by the end of July.

The slow vaccination progress has kept the majority of the public opposed to holding the Games this year. A Reuters corporate survey found nearly 70% of Japanese firms also want the Olympics either cancelled or postponed.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Rocky Swift; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. -2.72% 161.45 Delayed Quote.54.54%
SOFTBANK CORP. 0.00% 1423.5 End-of-day quote.10.09%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.06% 8505 End-of-day quote.5.55%
