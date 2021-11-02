Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

SoftBank-backed Indian logistics startup Delhivery files for $997 million IPO

11/02/2021 | 01:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) -SoftBank Group-backed Indian logistics firm Delhivery has filed for an initial public offering of up to 74.6 billion rupees ($997.33 million), joining a long list of startups that have tapped the capital market this year.

In India, 157 companies including TPG-backed Nykaa and SoftBank-backed Paytm, Oyo Hotels and Rooms and online insurance aggregator Policybazaar have raised $17.22 billion via IPOs this year as of Oct. 31, compared with the $8.54 billion raised by 49 companies in the same period last year, according to Refinitiv data.

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares worth 50 billion rupees and an offer for sale of shares worth 24.6 billion rupees, according to a copy of its draft herring prospectus dated Nov 1.

Delhivery competes with DHL's unit Blue Dart Express Ltd and DTDC India in the $150 billion domestic logistics sector, which contributes about 14% to the country's gross domestic product, according to the government's Logistics Skill Council.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, BOFA Securities and Citigroup are the bookrunning lead managers for the IPO.

($1 = 74.8000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:46aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Investor Caution Likely as -2-
DJ
01:46aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Investor Caution Likely as Key Fed Decision Nears
DJ
01:44aAsian shares mixed as investors await crucial Fed decision
RE
01:40aIndian shares slip as Sun Pharma drags ahead of earnings
RE
01:38aSoftBank-backed Indian logistics startup Delhivery files for $997 million IPO
RE
01:37aByteDance to reorganise into six units, CFO steps down to focus on TikTok
RE
01:35aAustralia central bank says yield target was losing effectiveness
RE
01:34aGoodman Group lifts outlook as supply chain squeeze fills warehouses
RE
01:29aS.Korea to buy back 2 trillion won of Korean treasury bonds
RE
01:28aS.Korea central bank sees 2021 consumer inflation exceeding Aug projection
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13 -Nikkei
2SoftBank leads $93 million investment in NFT gaming firm the Sandbox
3Aussie slides as RBA affirms dovish stance; Fed in focus
4California judge rules for opioid makers in damages lawsuit
5Rogers Communications boardroom tussle outcome deferred to Nov. 5

HOT NEWS