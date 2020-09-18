Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

SoftBank exits cellphone distributor Brightstar in telecoms sell-down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 02:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

SoftBank Group Corp said on Friday it would sell U.S. cellphone distributor Brightstar for an undisclosed price, marking the latest sale of telecoms assets as the Japanese conglomerate builds a cash pile.

SoftBank will sell the money-losing firm to a newly formed subsidiary of private equity firm Brightstar Capital Partners for cash plus a 25% stake in the subsidiary, it said in a statement.

Brightstar Capital, founded by a former chief operating officer (COO) at the handset distributor, has $2.1 billion in assets under management and is not affiliated with Brightstar, SoftBank said.

The sale marks SoftBank's latest move away from the telecoms industry, as it slashes holdings in wireless carrier SoftBank Corp to 40% and following the merger of Sprint with T-Mobile US.

SoftBank explored a Brightstar sale to shed lower-growth businesses in 2018, people familiar with the matter told Reuters at the time. Brightstar could be valued at more than $1 billion, the people said.

Brightstar's founder, Bolivian-born billionaire Marcelo Claure, has risen since SoftBank's 2014 acquisition to become group COO and is seen as a candidate to succeed founder Masayoshi Son as chief executive.

SoftBank's founder has a reputation for buying and not selling, but in recent months has sold assets in excess of a plan announced in March to stabilise the group's balance sheet and fund buybacks.

This week, SoftBank said it would sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp for as much as $40 billion, in an early exit from an asset lionised by Son.

The group's mounting cash pile and bets on the share market and derivatives are seen as deepening uncertainty over its strategic direction. Its shares closed down 1%.

Son frequently bemoans the gap between the value of the group's portfolio and its share price. Executives have held early stage talks about taking the group private, a source has told Reuters.

The Brightstar transaction, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, is expected to close by March 31, 2021, SoftBank said.

By Sam Nussey and Chris Gallagher

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NVIDIA CORPORATION -0.41% 498.54 Delayed Quote.111.87%
SOFTBANK CORP. 0.62% 1308.5 End-of-day quote.-10.35%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.30% 6617 End-of-day quote.39.13%
T-MOBILE US -1.63% 111.91 Delayed Quote.42.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54aUK employers scale back hiring plans for 2021, CBI says
RE
02:54aJapan's 'Suganomics' will target quick wins, not grand visions
RE
02:53aArgentina's honeymoon with IMF about to get a reality check
RE
02:50aDollar set for weekly loss as economic confidence sags
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:45aUK retail sales rise further above pre-COVID levels
RE
02:43aSoftBank exits cellphone distributor Brightstar in telecoms sell-down
RE
02:42aShanghai composite index rises more than 2% in afternoon trading
RE
02:40aStocks rally but lacklustre without fresh stimulus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S.-China investment flows slide to nine year-low as bilateral tension..
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline CEOs plead with White House to avert looming U.S. job cuts
3THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC. : ALKALINE WATER : Corporate Presentation – September 2020
4BANKIA, S.A. : Caixabank values Bankia at 4.3 billion euros in deal to become biggest Spanish bank
5SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Oil and gas still worth investing in
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group