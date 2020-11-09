Log in
SoftBank in talks to sell robot maker Boston Dynamics to Hyundai - Bloomberg News

11/09/2020 | 02:48pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to sell robot maker Boston Dynamics Inc to Hyundai Motor Co, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Terms of the deal were yet to be finalized, but could be valued as much as $1 billion (£760 million), the report said. (https://bloom.bg/2Idg55M)

Boston Dynamics' products include Spot, a robot that navigates terrain helping in inspection tasks and Handle, for moving boxes in the warehouse.

The robot maker was bought by Google-parent Alphabet Inc in 2013 and sold to SoftBank in 2017.

Boston Dynamics and Hyundai did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. SoftBank declined to comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shailesh Kuber)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.38% 1784.06 Delayed Quote.31.38%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 1.17% 172500 End-of-day quote.43.15%
