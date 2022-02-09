Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

SoftBank's choice of New York for Arm listing deals a blow to London

02/09/2022 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Cambridge-1 supercomputer is seen in this undated handout photo

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -SoftBank's decision to list British chip designer Arm is good news for New York, bad news for London and the best option left for the Japanese group after the collapse of its blockbuster sale to Nvidia.

Arm, whose technology underpins the global smartphone industry, is most likely to float on the Nasdaq, SoftBank's CEO said, where it will tap into U.S. investor appetite and analyst expertise.

The move deals a blow to London where Arm traded, with a secondary listing on Nasdaq, from 1998 to 2016 before it was sold to SoftBank for $32 billion.

Jay Ritter, an IPO specialist at the University of Florida, said although tech valuations had fallen worldwide, there was still the belief that U.S. private market and public market investors understood tech companies and were willing to pay top dollar.

"The rationale for why a lot of tech companies list on Nasdaq is a perception that U.S. investors quote-unquote, understand technology, and are willing to pay a higher price for companies with compelling growth prospects," he said.

U.S. listed semiconductor stocks have been on a "tremendous run" in recent years, led by Nvidia, which just overtook Meta to become the seventh largest U.S. company by market value, said Richard Clode at Janus Henderson Investors.

The jump in Nvidia's share price increased the value of its cash and share offer for Arm from an original $40 billion to as much as $80 billion, a valuation far in excess of what it is likely to achieve on the public market.

However, the United States remained the best option, Clode said.

"Growth semiconductors in the U.S. now enjoy valuations well ahead of similar growth semiconductor franchises in Europe or Asia like ASML and TSMC," he said.

Following disappointing London listings for food delivery platform Deliveroo and the more comparable peer, Alphawave, Clode said you could understand the appeal of a U.S. listing even if London investors were clamouring for a tech business of the quality of Arm.

Nasdaq led U.S. IPOs for the third consecutive year in 2021, hosting 752 IPOs, including nine of the top 10 largest U.S.-based market debuts by capital raised, with $181 billion in capital raised in total, the exchange operator said.

Electric-vehicle maker Rivian, which raised over $12 billion in its November listing, making it the largest U.S. IPO since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in 2014, and chip maker GlobalFoundries Inc, which raised $2.6 billion.

Arm, Britain's tech champion which licenses its processor blueprints to more than 500 companies including Apple, Samsung and Qualcomm, was sold with the minimum of scrutiny to SoftBank in 2016.

The deal came days after Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, and the government seized on it to show the country remained open to international investors.

Since then Britain has tightened its takeover rules, while London has also changed its listing rules to try to attract more tech companies, for example allowing a founder to retain additional voting rights.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that London had enjoyed record IPOs last year and it was confident the UK remained a great place for tech companies.

Tech makes up just 1% of the FTSE 100 index, compared with more than 20% for financials and 17% for consumer goods.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said recent efforts by the UK government to make London more attractive seemed not to be cutting it.

"If the UK's largest home grown tech firms shuns London for New York it will be a major blow to London's ambitions and will pile pressure on the government to speed up reforms," she said.

Hermann Hauser, a co-founder of Arm, said he would like to see the company listed in London because it was very much a national champion.

"Arm of course had a dual listing in London and in New York before it was bought by SoftBank. And that's really my hope: If we can't get a London listing, at least a dual listing between London and Nasdaq," he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Sujata Rao in London and John McCrank in New York; editing by David Evans)

By Paul Sandle and John McCrank


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 6.17% 121.9 Delayed Quote.2.62%
ALPHAWAVE IP GROUP PLC -0.11% 176.9 Delayed Quote.-11.51%
APPLE INC. 1.85% 174.83 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
ASML HOLDING N.V. -1.07% 566.5 Real-time Quote.-19.84%
DELIVEROO PLC -0.27% 149.3 Delayed Quote.-28.80%
FTSE 100 -0.08% 7567.07 Delayed Quote.2.56%
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC. 2.86% 56.05 Delayed Quote.-13.73%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC 0.00% 1325.5 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 0.44% 36.33 Delayed Quote.-13.38%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.28% 14194.454609 Real-time Quote.-10.41%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 1.54% 251.08 Delayed Quote.-14.63%
QUALCOMM, INC. 2.00% 178.59 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. 4.44% 60.95 Delayed Quote.-41.22%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.68% 73500 End-of-day quote.-6.13%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 5.85% 5612 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:19aN.Korea boasts of 'shaking the world' by testing missiles that can strike U.S.
RE
02:19aSri Lanka not on verge of sovereign default, says central bank
RE
02:16aGSK logs nearly $2 billion in COVID-related sales, but profit boost to wane in 2022
RE
02:15aThai central bank holds key rate at record low, as expected
RE
02:15aFreight forwarder DSV expects supply chain disruptions well into 2022
RE
02:14aRussia tells UK to drop sanctions rhetoric or expect short talks in Moscow
RE
02:09aSupply fears prop up London aluminium near 13-1/2-year high
RE
02:08aSoftBank's choice of New York for Arm listing deals a blow to London
RE
02:07aMeta, Chime file lawsuit against alleged phishing scam on Facebook, Instagram
RE
02:05aChinese funding of sub-Saharan African infrastructure dwarfs that of West, says think tank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nickel Mines : US$225M capital raise to fund 30% acquisition Oracle Nic..
2SoftBank's choice of New York for Arm listing deals a blow to London
3GM plans six-fold increase in 2022 electric truck, SUV production -sour..
4U.S. accuses couple of laundering $4.5 billion in bitcoin tied to 2016 ..
5France's Amundi beats strategic targets on surging inflows

HOT NEWS