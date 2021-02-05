Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

SoftBank third-quarter earnings recovery seen driven by IPO boom

02/05/2021 | 09:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp is expected to extend earnings recovery when it reports third quarter results on Monday as frothy markets drive a rally in the value of its tech investment portfolio and offer fertile ground for listings.

The Japanese conglomerate is seen posting a net profit of 171 billion yen ($1.63 billion) in the October-December quarter, according to an average estimate of four analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

That compares with net profit attributable to shareholders of 55 billion yen in the same period a year earlier, when operating profit was almost wiped out as the $100 billion Vision Fund plunged to a loss on investments like office sharing firm WeWork.

Monday will see "a lot of talk about how Vision Fund is back," said Kirk Boodry, analyst at Redex Research.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son dropped the operating profit measure in the first quarter as the benchmark for success, pointing instead to the value of the group's assets, which the company put at 14,528 yen per share on October 1.

The conglomerate's shares hit a two decade high of 8,946 yen last month amid a rally in tech shares like Uber Technologies and a surge in equity raising.

Vision Fund-backed food delivery app operator Doordash and home selling platform Opendoor went public in December, with the latter listing via a blank cheque vehicle backed by investor Chamath Palihapitiya.

SoftBank also aims to ride the mania for special purpose investment companies (SPACs), which are seeing record activity, to raise funds using its own SPAC vehicles.

SVF Investment Corp, backed by Vision Fund's managers, raised $604 million and is trading a third above its IPO price, with a second SPAC headed by group Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure aiming to raise $200 million.

Even WeWork is in talks to go public via a SPAC deal, a source has said. SoftBank owns most of the startup's shares following a bailout but its earnings are not consolidated and there is little disclosure of financials.

Investors will also be eyeing the performance of new trading unit SB Northstar, which has been placing SoftBank's growing cash reserves in public stocks but reported derivative losses last quarter.

SoftBank's "very aggressive growth strategy and financial policy" means it "may change very quickly so we need to monitor the company very closely," said S&P Global Ratings analyst Hiroyuki Nishikawa.

Company executives are trying to diversify the group's holdings beyond Son's most successful investment, Alibaba Group, which dominates the portfolio.

Alibaba's shares have fallen 17% from October highs after Chinese regulators halted the bumper IPO of its fintech affiliate Ant.

($1 = 105.1300 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

By Sam Nussey


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/05ALICIA BÁRCENA : The Current Health and Climate Crises are the Result of an Unsustainable Development Model
PU
02/05OVER 77% MIGRANT WORKERS NOT TO GO BACK HOME FOR CHINESE NEW YEAR : survey
PU
02/05NIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Ab Teimour Up for Investment
PU
02/05CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China sees number of nursing homes rise to 38,000
PU
02/05ESKAY MINING : Announces Grant of Stock Options
PU
02/05Malaysia's EPF weighing sale of up to $110 million of real estate assets
RE
02/05DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Growers from ASF-free areas start hog-shipping
PU
02/05GRDC GRAINS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT : Bendigo forum to showcase new grains research in a novel way
PU
02/05Malaysia's Petronas seeks bids for building 16 offshore support vessels
RE
02/05SILVER ELEPHANT MINING : Closes $3,750,000 Private Placement Offering
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stalling U.S. labor market boosts Biden's push for hefty stimulus package
2ENCORE ENERGY CORP. : ENCORE ENERGY : Appoints Chief Financial Officer
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon orders more than 1,000 natgas-powered engines for U.S. fleet
4SONY CORPORATION : Walgreens, CVS beef up protections against threat of 'bot' attacks on vaccine program
5Amazon's New CEO Can Either Help Workers and Sellers -- or Automate Them Away

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ