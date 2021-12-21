Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

SoftBank to borrow $4 billion from Apollo-led group

12/21/2021 | 01:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of SoftBank Group Corp is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo

(Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp is borrowing nearly $4 billion from a group led by private equity giant Apollo Global Management Inc , a source familiar with the matter said, as the conglomerate looks to increase cash on hand after its finances came under pressure.

The loan, to be secured by SoftBank's $40 billion Vision Fund 2, is expected to be funded by the end of the year, the source said.

The Japanese investment giant will pledge some of its stakes in technology companies for the loan, said the source, who requested anonymity as these discussions are confidential.

Besides Apollo, its insurance affiliate Athene Holding Ltd and other mutual funds, endowments and financial institutions will be providing the loan, the source said.

SoftBank has experienced rapidly changing fortunes over the last year, with its stock price and portfolio valuations plummeting in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the group into asset sales.

To add to the conglomerate's woes, its portfolio company Grab Holdings Ltd has seen a 44% slump in stock price since it went public earlier this month. SoftBank's deal to sell British chip technology provider Arm to Nvidia Corp has also run into regulatory roadblocks.

The company has been raising capital by trimming stakes in companies such as Uber Technologies and food delivery firm DoorDash Inc following the expiry of lock-up periods.

China's crackdown on the sprawling technology sector has also taken the shine off e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, SoftBank's most prized bet.

The borrowing plans were first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Maju Samuel)

By Chibuike Oguh


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 6.52% 122.51 Delayed Quote.-50.59%
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. 4.84% 71.92 Delayed Quote.40.02%
ATHENE HOLDING LTD. 4.70% 82.42 Delayed Quote.82.45%
DOORDASH, INC. 2.72% 152.1 Delayed Quote.3.73%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 3.94% 288.0258 Delayed Quote.112.32%
S&P 500 1.59% 4640.83 Delayed Quote.21.62%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.10% 5403 End-of-day quote.-32.95%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 5.25% 41.785 Delayed Quote.-22.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:09pWRAPUP 5-Global stocks buoyed by renewed risk appetite; oil rebounds
RE
02:07pBidens welcome new puppy, Commander, to White House; cat on way
RE
02:07pBoeing reiterates italian supplier issue does not present an immediate safety of flight concern
RE
02:07pBoeing supplier leonardo, which was the immediate customer for parts produced by mps, declines comment
RE
02:07pProsecutors say suspect titanium parts from mps, or its predecessor, reached 35 boeing 787 fuselages - document
RE
02:07pItalian prosecutors say sub-supplier mps, or predecessor firm, made over 4,000 flawed parts for boeing 787 or 767 between 2016 and 2021 - document
RE
02:06pTexas lawsuit by laundromat owners seeks to block Shell refinery sale to Pemex
RE
02:05pGermany to tighten COVID-19 restrictions before New Year
RE
01:59pPardes to go public, says COVID-19 antiviral pill does not need booster
RE
01:58pNatWest unit pleads guilty to Treasury market manipulation scheme -U.S. Justice Department
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1With Biden spending plan blocked, economists lower 2022 growth forecast..
2WRAPUP 5-Global stocks buoyed by renewed risk appetite; oil rebounds
3Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Cigna, McDonald's, Oracle, Reckitt...
4Wall Street ends lower on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks; oil fa..
5Russia, U.S. start talks on security guarantees - report

HOT NEWS