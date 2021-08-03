Log in
SoftServe : Opens New Office in Dubai

08/03/2021 | 07:08am EDT
New office part of company’s Middle East go-to-market strategy, will support clients in retail, financial services, and energy sectors

SoftServe, a leading global digital authority and consulting company, has opened a new office in Dubai as part of its initiative to support the rapidly expanding user base in the Middle East.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005011/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

SoftServe has been supporting customers in the region since 2018, delivering solutions for large conglomerate customers in the retail, finance, and energy sectors. As a developing and dynamic hub for investment with a growing population and considerable opportunity for activity in the non-oil sectors, the Middle East plays a crucial role in SoftServe’s growth strategy. The new office is located at Building No. 16, Dubai Internet City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“We are excited to bring our expertise to meet the growing demand for software development and digital transformation in this region,” says Volodymyr Semenyshyn, Executive Vice President EMEA at SoftServe. “Our new Dubai office will allow us to better support and develop our customers with innovations around AI, machine learning, cloud-based solutions, and digital banking solutions. As we look ahead to building long-term and sustainable relationships across the Middle East while providing the latest technological solutions and services, our local presence is an evolutionary step in developing key markets in this region.”

Dubai’s reputation as a leading center for research and development in emerging industries is well known for its broad acceptance of new technologies. The growing demand for IT services in the Middle East, combined with SoftServe’s proven track record in retail, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and oil and gas presents exciting opportunities to expand the company’s portfolio with new enterprise accounts. SoftServe’s new office in Dubai will offer customers a full range of services, from advisory and consulting to onsite project management, implementation, and ongoing support.

In 2019, SoftServe partnered with Temenos, the world’s top banking software company, to lead the implementation of Infinity DBX global banking platform for bank customers in the Middle East. SoftServe helped align Infinity DBX to the specific EMEA banking regulations and customized the implementation to include Arabic support and Corporate Banking. This solution helped the end client customize the Temenos platform to better align with its operational needs, increase market share, and lay the groundwork for future technology advancement and development.

SoftServe is a Google Cloud Premier Partner, empowering businesses to tailor customer experiences with state-of-the-art solutions using big data management, cloud architecture, GCP services, data security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cognitive computing. As an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner, SoftServe leverages AWS best practices to provide services for finance, healthcare, retail, cloud migration, and SAAS. The company also specializes in providing cutting-edge Microsoft technology-based customer solutions as a Microsoft Partner Network Member with Gold Competency.

For more information about SoftServe’s presence in the Middle East, please visit www.softserveinc.com/en-us/locations/middle-east.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients’ users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation—from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience are built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today’s digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter pages.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS